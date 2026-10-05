Billings, Montana-based AE Tax Advisors names Bucko to lead operations, client delivery and internal systems as the firm expands its year-round tax planning practice.

Billings, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - AE Tax Advisors, a tax advisory firm headquartered in Billings, Montana, that serves business owners and real estate investors in 47 states, today announced the appointment of Laura Bucko as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Bucko will oversee the firm's operations, client delivery and internal systems.





AE Tax Advisors homepage, aetaxadvisors.com

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Bucko previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Tax Strategy 365, a tax strategy and real estate tax preparation business. She is also a real estate developer.

The appointment coincides with AE Tax Advisors' shift from seasonal filing work toward continuous advisory services. The firm conducts quarterly reviews and mid-year projections for clients rather than annual return preparation alone. That model relies more heavily on operations, scheduling and consistent delivery than a traditional practice does.

AE Tax Advisors works primarily with three client groups:

Business owners whose needs extend beyond annual filing, including entity structuring and multi-state planning.

Real estate investors, including short-term rental owners, for whom the firm provides cost segregation studies and rental property tax planning.

Individuals and families planning for retirement, the sale of a business or a transfer of wealth.

For new clients, the firm also reviews prior-year returns. Where applicable rules permit, it prepares amended returns or accounting method changes. Amended returns are generally subject to filing deadlines, commonly three years from the original filing date.

Bucko will be responsible for the operational processes that support this work, including client intake, document collection, scheduling, review and delivery.

About AE Tax Advisors

AE Tax Advisors is a tax advisory firm headquartered in Billings, Montana, providing year-round tax planning to business owners and real estate investors in 47 states. Its services include:

Entity structuring

Cost segregation

Real estate and short-term rental tax strategy

Retirement and exit planning

Multi-state tax

Estate and wealth transfer

IRS representation

The firm's team includes licensed CPAs and IRS Enrolled Agents, and it has completed more than 500 cost segregation studies. For more information, visit aetaxadvisors.com.

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