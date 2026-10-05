EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Squawktober is Here: Pick One OTC Stock a Week - The Top Five Traders Split Up to $6,000



05.10.2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Free Game Runs on OTC Squawk Through October 30 Prize Pool Grows With Every New Trader who Enters the Game CUMMING, GA - October 5, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Metavesco Inc. (OTC: MVCO) today announced Squawktober, a free four week stock challenge on OTC Squawk , the social discussion and discovery platform built only for OTC traders. OTC traders have always had to piece their research together from SEC filings, FINRA notices, OTC Markets data and scattered message boards. Squawk puts it all on one page: the share structure, the dilution waiting in the filings, plain English filing summaries and the news as it breaks, right next to the traders debating the stock. Squawktober is the invitation to try it. How it works. Pick one OTC stock each week. Your pick scores points under the published rules. After four weeks, the five highest season totals split the prize pool. First place takes a third. Second through fifth take a sixth each. At $6,000, that's $2,000 for first and $1,000 each for second through fifth. The pool grows with every player. Every new participant in the game increases the prize pool, up to $6,000 total. It stops growing when joining closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on October 25, so every friend a player brings in raises the prize for everyone. A run of new features since launch. Since opening to the public in August, OTC Squawk has shipped a steady run of major updates, each built for the way OTC traders work: The money, mapped. Five heat maps show what's moving across the OTC market through the trading day, ranked by dollar volume. A stock that jumps 40% on a few hundred dollars of trading doesn't light up. A stock with real money behind the move does.

Five heat maps show what's moving across the OTC market through the trading day, ranked by dollar volume. A stock that jumps 40% on a few hundred dollars of trading doesn't light up. A stock with real money behind the move does. The news as it lands. A live tape of SEC filings, press releases and FINRA corporate actions across the whole OTC market, plus BREAKING alerts sent via push notification.

A live tape of SEC filings, press releases and FINRA corporate actions across the whole OTC market, plus BREAKING alerts sent via push notification. The dilution, laid out. Shares outstanding against authorized, and a timeline of every convertible note, warrant and preferred share in two years of SEC filings that can turn into stock, each linked to the filing it came from.

Shares outstanding against authorized, and a timeline of every convertible note, warrant and preferred share in two years of SEC filings that can turn into stock, each linked to the filing it came from. Filings in plain English. One tap on any filing gives an AI summary. The original is always one tap away.

One tap on any filing gives an AI summary. The original is always one tap away. The trading floor, live. Squawk Talk puts live audio rooms inside Squawk, like an OTC trading floor anyone can walk into. Approved hosts run each room. Anyone signed in can listen, raise a hand and be brought up to speak, while a chat alongside links every ticker and handle mentioned. Rooms are recorded, and replays stay on the host's profile for 90 days, so a trader who missed the morning session can catch up at lunch.

Squawk Talk puts live audio rooms inside Squawk, like an OTC trading floor anyone can walk into. Approved hosts run each room. Anyone signed in can listen, raise a hand and be brought up to speak, while a chat alongside links every ticker and handle mentioned. Rooms are recorded, and replays stay on the host's profile for 90 days, so a trader who missed the morning session can catch up at lunch. A brief before the bell. Preflight sends an 8:45 a.m. rundown of followed tickers every market morning. Join and play for free at otcsquawk.com/squawktober . Picks for week 2 can be placed until lock on Sunday, October 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. See https://otcsquawk.com/squawktober/rules for full list of rules and restrictions. No purchase, trade or ownership of any stock is necessary to enter or win. Open to individuals 18 or older, one account per person. Squawktober is a game. Picks are not recommendations, and nothing in Squawktober or on OTC Squawk is investment advice. AI-written summaries can contain errors and link to their source documents. About OTC Squawk OTC Squawk is a discussion and discovery platform built only for OTC traders, with security data built in: share structure, filings, press releases and corporate actions for every ticker, from public SEC filings, OTC Markets data and FINRA records. It's free at otcsquawk.com . About Metavesco, Inc. Metavesco, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on building infrastructure and opportunity for the OTC market. Metavesco operates with a long-term, co-owner-aligned philosophy and is committed to supporting the strength, transparency, and integrity of the OTC market. The Company operates Epic Labor and other wholly owned subsidiaries. Learn more at metavesco.com . MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com . View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Metavesco, Inc





05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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