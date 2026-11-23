EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Revenue of $1.1 Million, Up 115% Year-Over-Year as Revenue Surges at Epic Labor Subsidiary



23.11.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

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CUMMING, GA - November 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTCID: MVCO), an AI-first holding and operating company, today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2027, the three months ended September 30, 2026. The Company's Quarterly Report is available at otcmarkets.com. Total revenue was $1,110,187, compared to $515,379 in the same quarter last year, an increase of approximately 115%. Workforce services revenue, generated by the Company's Epic Labor staffing business in Nashville and Baltimore, was $1,109,165, compared to $403,654 in the prior-year quarter, an increase of approximately 175%. The workforce services segment reported a segment profit of $22,677, compared to a segment loss of $294,666 in the prior-year quarter. Administrative expenses were $307,889, compared to $786,319 in the prior-year quarter, a decrease of approximately 61%. The Company reported a net loss of $122,344, compared to net income of $1,783,730 in the prior-year quarter. Prior-year net income included $2,235,222 of unrealized appreciation and $221,336 of realized gains on digital assets. The digital assets segment, which the Company is winding down, reported a segment loss of $145,021 in the current quarter. OTC Squawk During the quarter, on July 20, 2026, the Company launched OTC Squawk, a social network and research platform built exclusively for the OTC market. The platform now includes ticker pages with disclosure status and share structure data, AI-written summaries of company filings, a heat map ranking OTC names by dollar volume, a daily Preflight morning brief, live Squawk Talk rooms, and a Dilution Forecaster. Learn more at otcsquawk.com. Co-owners are encouraged to read the full Quarterly Report, including the notes to the financial statements. "Revenue more than doubled while we cut administrative costs by more than half," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco, Inc. "Our staffing segment posted a profit this quarter and development of the OTCfi ecosystem, anchored by OTC Squawk, continues. We had a lot of W's last quarter and we're after even more." The results in this release are unaudited. About Epic Labor, Inc. Epic Labor delivers fast, reliable, on-demand labor to small and mid-sized businesses. Services span construction, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and event staffing, available 24/7 and backed by Epic Labor's 2-Hour Guarantee. Learn more at epiclabor.com. About Metavesco, Inc. Metavesco, Inc. is an AI-first holding and operating company focused on building and acquiring technology-enabled businesses in fragmented and underserved markets. The Company's strategy is centered on two core growth platforms: an AI-enabled workforce services business designed to consolidate and modernize the blue-collar staffing industry, and OTCfi, a proprietary financial technology ecosystem providing market intelligence, issuer engagement, communications, and digital infrastructure for the OTC markets. Across both platforms, Metavesco applies artificial intelligence, automation, proprietary software, and data-driven operating systems to accelerate growth, improve efficiency, and create scalable enterprise value. Learn more at metavesco.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Schadel

706-810-9477

info@metavesco.com Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Metavesco, Inc





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