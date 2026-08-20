EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco Launches OTC Squawk v1.0, an Intelligence and Discussion Platform Built for the OTC Market



20.08.2026 / 15:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CUMMING, GA - August 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTCID: MVCO), a diversified holding company, today announced the public release of OTC Squawk v1.0, its market-intelligence and discussion platform built specifically for the over-the-counter equity market. The release adds regulatory disclosure data, dilution and share-structure indicators, a market specific heat map, and an expanded pre-market digest. OTC investors currently have to move between multiple sources to monitor disclosure filings, share-structure changes, regulatory activity, and market discussion. OTC Squawk brings those signals together in one OTC-specific platform. The public release was announced alongside a company livestream that can be viewed here: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1pKdRDaMQjrJW?s=20 The following features are available to users at launch: Disclosure filings. Disclosure data is now integrated into the platform and its Catalyst feed. Filings are accessible on individual ticker pages, in the Catalyst rail, and through a market-wide filing search. Heat map. A market specific heat map view is available as a standalone page and at the top of each ticker page. The heat map updates in real time as market data changes. Dilution indicators. Each ticker page includes a dilution card summarizing share-structure signals drawn directly from disclosure sources. Additional disclosure and share-structure data layers are planned for future platform updates. Insider and Issuer activity. Insider purchases, sales, and company buybacks are consolidated into a single pattern view on each ticker page rather than presented as a transaction list. Disclosure tier. A company's current disclosure tier is displayed in the ticker page header, and changes in tier are surfaced in the platform's Preflight digest. Company certifications. Shell status, bankruptcy status, and convertible-debt disclosures sourced from companies' own signed certification forms are displayed on the ticker page dilution card. Preflight digest. The platform's weekday morning digest now carries company certifications, disclosure tier changes, acquisitions, dividends, takeover approaches, and share count changes, ranked by significance. Delivery is available on an opt-in basis in user settings. Push notification alerts. Users can opt for push notifications on any ticker, for both desktop and mobile, to include regulatory filings, trending social sentiment changes, and more. Link embeds. Posts containing links to X now render as formatted embeds within the platform. On Watch. A list of tickers identified from Catalyst data sources, including FINRA, SEC and OTC Markets disclosures. OTC Squawk is available at otcsquawk.com . Accounts are free and include access to all launch features. Additional advanced features are expected to be added bi-weekly. Metavesco's initial focus is user adoption and platform development, with future commercial opportunities expected to include issuer, data, and enterprise services. About Metavesco, Inc. Metavesco, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on building infrastructure and opportunity for the OTC market. Metavesco operates with a long-term, co-owner-aligned philosophy and is committed to supporting the strength, transparency, and integrity of the OTC market. The Company operates Epic Labor and other wholly owned subsidiaries. Learn more at metavesco.com. MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the features, availability, and intended functionality of the OTC Squawk platform. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to fund continued development, retain technical personnel, maintain access to third-party data sources, attract and retain users, and generate revenue from the platform. The Company's most recent periodic report describes substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Additional information is available at www.otcmarkets.com. Data displayed on the OTC Squawk platform is sourced from third parties and is provided for informational purposes only. It is not investment advice and should not be relied upon as a basis for any investment decision. Metavesco, Inc. is not a broker-dealer, investment adviser, or alternative trading system. Metavesco, Inc. and OTC Squawk are not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by OTC Markets Group, Inc. OTC Markets Group, Inc. has not reviewed, approved, or participated in the preparation of this release or the OTC Squawk platform. "OTC Markets," "OTCQX," "OTCQB," "Pink," and "OTCID" are trademarks of OTC Markets Group, Inc. and are used here for identification purposes only. Company disclosure information displayed on the platform originates with the issuers themselves and with public regulatory sources; Metavesco, Inc. does not verify its accuracy or completeness. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Metavesco, Inc





20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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