EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco, Inc. Announces Strategic Realignment to Concentrate Capital on Highest-Growth Operating Segments



08.06.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CUMMING, GA - June 8, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO) today announced the results of a comprehensive segment-by-segment review of its operating businesses and a strategic realignment of capital toward the segments management believes offer the greatest potential for sustainable revenue and profit growth. "We took a hard look at every part of this company and made disciplined decisions about where our capital and focus belong," said Ryan Schadel, Chief Executive Officer of Metavesco. "Growth means concentrating our resources behind the businesses that can scale - and having the discipline to step away from the ones that can't." Go-Forward Focus Following the review, Metavesco will concentrate its resources on two core growth segments: OTCfi - the Company's investor relations and infrastructure platform for the OTC market, anchored by OTC Squawk, a social media platform built for OTC traders, investors, and issuers. Management views OTCfi as the Company's most significant long-term opportunity and the centerpiece of its forward strategy.

Epic Labor - the Company's on-demand staffing business, with operations in Nashville and Baltimore, which provides a foundation of operating revenue and established growth potential. Segments Being Wound Down As part of the realignment, Metavesco is: Sunsetting its on-chain activities (excluding OTCfi related), including its decentralized finance operations and associated liquidity pools;

Fully exiting cryptocurrency mining operations; and

Discontinuing its Boring Brew operations. "Not every initiative earns a permanent place in the portfolio, and we're not interested in holding onto businesses out of sentiment," Schadel continued. "These decisions free up focus and resources for the segments that can actually move the needle." A New Source of Opportunity In the course of building and testing IRA, the Company's AI-powered investor relations product, Metavesco identified a recurring pattern: the work surfaced meaningful opportunities across the public markets - not just prospective customers, but potential opportunities for the Company itself. "When you sit at the center of the OTC market the way we intend for this platform, you start to see things others don't," said Schadel. "We've been treating those as leads. We're now going to treat them as what they really are - opportunities for Metavesco to participate in and grow from directly. That's a meaningful evolution in how we think about this business." Metavesco intends to develop this into a deliberate part of its forward strategy, pursuing select opportunities as a participant where management believes the potential return justifies the Company's involvement. About Metavesco, Inc. Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including digital assets, DeFi, crypto mining including Bitcoin, and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions. Learn more at metavesco.com . Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com . MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Metavesco, Inc





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