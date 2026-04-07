EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Metavesco Reports 37% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth at Epic Labor for Q1 2026



07.04.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CUMMING, GA - April 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company, today announced that Epic Labor, Inc., its wholly owned staffing subsidiary, generated topline revenue of $419,111 in Q1 2026, representing a 37.2% increase compared to $305,488 in the same period of 2025. In April 2025, Metavesco published its Epic Labor Expansion Roadmap targeting 98 branches and $125-$135 million in run-rate revenue by 2029, a capital-intensive, footprint-driven growth model built around de novo branch launches and bolt-on acquisitions. The Company is now reassessing whether that path remains the highest-value use of its resources given the rapidly changing operating environment. That reassessment is informed in part by the Company's experience with its AI-powered virtual staffing pilot, announced in June 2025 in Gainesville, Georgia. The pilot aimed to leverage machine-learning algorithms and generative AI to source, screen, dispatch, and manage qualified labor in real time, without the overhead of a traditional physical office. While the initiative did not advance to full deployment due to projected start-up costs, it generated meaningful insights into which components of the staffing model are viable candidates for AI-driven execution. Those learnings, combined with the Company's more recent hands-on experience building Vesco Ventures - its Zero Human Company initiative - and I.R.A., its AI-powered Investor Relations Agent and the flagship product of Metavesco's OTCfi ecosystem, have meaningfully sharpened management's view of where AI can create durable operational leverage within Epic Labor's business model. "Epic Labor's fundamentals are strong, and this quarter proves the model works," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "But I'd be doing our co-owners a disservice if I ignored what's happening around us. AI is fundamentally changing what's possible in staffing and across every industry. The Gainesville pilot didn't scale the way we planned due to the up-front capital requirements, but it taught us something important: certain parts of this business can absolutely be run by AI. Between what we learned in Gainesville, what we're building with Vesco Ventures, and what we've proven with I.R.A., we now have a clearer picture of what that looks like in practice. The question isn't whether we grow Epic Labor. The question is whether the highest-velocity path to value is opening branches one by one, or whether AI-native operating models unlock something much bigger, much faster. We're conducting a full strategic review of our entire portfolio with that lens. That review will identify where we double down, where we find partners or buyers, and where we make the hard call to move on. We are not interested in managing a portfolio of businesses that don't fit where this company is going. There is too much opportunity for us to spend resources on ideas that can't 100x." The Company expects to provide additional detail on the strategic review and any resulting actions as they develop. About Epic Labor, Inc. Epic Labor delivers fast, reliable, on-demand labor to small and mid-sized businesses. Services span construction, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and event staffing, available 24/7 with Epic Labor's trademark 2-Hour Guarantee. About Metavesco, Inc. Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including digital assets, DeFi, crypto mining including Bitcoin, and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions. Learn more at metavesco.com . Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com . MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

News Source: Metavesco, Inc





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