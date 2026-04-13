EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Tech

Metavesco's Epic Labor Subsidiary to Launch Recruiting Division Targeting Data Center Construction and GPU Infrastructure Workforce



13.04.2026 / 15:23 CET/CEST

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CUMMING, GA - April 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Metavesco Inc. (OTC: MVCO) ("Metavesco" or the "Company") today announced the launch of Epic Labor AI, a specialized recruiting division of its wholly-owned subsidiary Epic Labor, Inc. The new division will focus exclusively on recruiting skilled tradespeople and technical personnel for AI data center construction, commissioning, and operations nationwide. The announcement comes amid what industry leaders have described as the largest infrastructure buildout in modern history. Hyperscale technology companies have committed hundreds of billions of dollars to new data center construction to support artificial intelligence computing demands. The primary constraint on this buildout is not capital, semiconductors, or energy. It is labor. According to recent industry data, the United States will need approximately 300,000 new electricians over the next decade to support data center and electrification demand, while an additional 200,000 current electricians are expected to retire during the same period. Demand for HVAC engineers has surged 67% since late 2022, and construction workers on data center projects are earning approximately 32% more than those on standard commercial builds. Epic Labor AI will recruit across two categories. On the construction trades side, the division will place electricians, HVAC and cooling specialists, pipefitters, welders, and general construction labor into data center build projects. On the technical personnel side, the division will recruit GPU deployment technicians - the specialized workers who rack, install, cable, and commission GPU computing clusters - as well as fiber optic and structured cabling technicians, data center operations technicians, and controls specialists. "The AI revolution requires a massive physical foundation, and right now America does not have enough skilled workers to build it," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "The Epic Labor team has over 50 years combined experience placing skilled tradespeople on jobsites. With Epic Labor AI, we are applying that expertise, combined with AI-powered recruiting tools, to the most acute labor shortage in the market today. Most recruiting firms specialize in either construction trades or technology personnel. We intend to offer both under one roof." Epic Labor AI will operate on a recruiting and placement fee model, which is distinct from Epic Labor's traditional temporary staffing operations. The division expects to generate revenue through direct-hire placement fees and contract-to-hire arrangements with general contractors, data center developers, hyperscale operators, and electrical and mechanical subcontractors building or operating AI data center facilities. The launch of Epic Labor AI extends Metavesco's previously announced AI-native operating model. The division will leverage artificial intelligence tools for candidate sourcing, screening, and matching, enabling faster pipeline development and higher placement accuracy with lower overhead than traditional recruiting operations. Electrical work alone accounts for an estimated 45% to 70% of total data center construction costs, according to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. A single hyperscale data center under construction can require between 50 and 100 electricians simultaneously, with peak construction crews often exceeding 1,500 workers across all trades. The GPU deployment technician category is among the fastest-growing roles in technology infrastructure, with firms deploying over 100,000 GPUs reporting networks of 1,000 or more field engineers. Epic Labor AI will initially target data center construction markets with the highest concentration of active and planned projects, including Northern Virginia, Texas, Iowa, Ohio, and Georgia markets. About Epic Labor, Inc. Epic Labor delivers fast, reliable, on-demand labor to small and mid-sized businesses. Services span construction, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and event staffing, available 24/7 with Epic Labor's trademark 2-Hour Guarantee. About Metavesco, Inc. Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including digital assets, DeFi, crypto mining including Bitcoin, and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions. Learn more at metavesco.com . Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com . MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Metavesco, Inc





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