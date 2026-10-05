Lattis Management LP ("Lattis"), a provider of infrastructure and commodities solutions for middle-market energy, completed a second capital close for its flagship vehicle Lattis LP and the inauguration of its infrastructure-focused vehicle, Lattis Infrastructure LP. Lattis received investor commitments exceeding $100 million early in the third quarter, anchored by a Northeastern institutional investor with over $25 billion in assets. Several notable family offices and institutions in North America and Asia-Pacific also participated in the fundraise.

"We're delighted with the progress we've made on Lattis Infrastructure LP and Lattis LP," said Arjun Kapoor, Managing Partner and co-founder of Lattis. "This second close reflects the strength of the relationships we've built with investors and our shared conviction in the enormous opportunity in middle market infrastructure."

"To have the backing of such notable institutions is an incredible vote of confidence in our team," said Casey Dwyer, Managing Partner and co-founder of Lattis. "We are grateful for the trust our investors have placed in us and are on track to conclude fundraising in the near term. We look forward to putting that capital to work across a strong pipeline of opportunities."

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The firm also announced the appointment of Tatiana Izquierdo as Head of Finance. Tatiana joins the Lattis New York team from The Visualize Group and brings over a decade of experience with complex private equity structures, evergreen vehicles, accounting, and investor reporting to the business. She previously held finance roles at Two Sigma Investments, Leeds Equity Partners and PwC.

About Lattis

Lattis provides infrastructure and commodities solutions for middle-market energy. Lattis invests via two complementary strategies: Lattis Infrastructure LP, focused on middle-market infrastructure, and Lattis New Energy Opportunities LP, focused on commodity trading. Investors can also access both through the firm's flagship vehicle, Lattis LP.

Lattis operates through Lattis Management LP, registered with the SEC, and NFA and Lattis Management (UK) LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The firm has offices in New York, London and Austin.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Sofía Kelly Montoliu

skellymontoliu@lattis.com