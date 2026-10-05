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RB

WKN: A429LV | ISIN: US7620932019 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.10.26 | 21:59
13,230 US-Dollar
+0,68 % +0,090
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RHINEBECK BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RHINEBECK BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 22:26 Uhr
154 Leser
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Rhinebeck Bancorp: Rhinebeck Bank Opens Rye Brook Branch to Advance Westchester Expansion

RYE BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Rhinebeck Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB), today announced the opening of its new branch at 800 Westchester Avenue in Rye Brook, New York. The opening marks an important step in the Bank's continued expansion into Westchester County and strengthens its ability to serve retail and commercial clients throughout the market.

Located alongside Rhinebeck Bank's recently opened Westchester commercial banking office, the branch brings the Bank's retail and commercial teams together in one location. Retail customers will have access to deposit, lending and digital banking solutions, while Rhinebeck Bank can provide local businesses with commercial lending, treasury management and other relationship-based financial services.

"Westchester is an important part of Rhinebeck Bank's growth strategy, and the Rye Brook branch gives us a strong foundation for building lasting relationships across the market," said Jamie Bloom, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Rhinebeck Bank. "By bringing retail and commercial banking capabilities together, we can serve the full financial needs of individuals, families and businesses while delivering the responsive, relationship-based experience clients expect from a community bank."

The branch will be led by Branch Manager Glen Fernandez, a local banking professional with more than 18 years of experience. Most recently, Fernandez served as an Outreach and Marketing Specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration. He previously spent more than 13 years with Valley Bank, most recently as Vice President and Community Relationship Officer. Fernandez and the Rye Brook team will focus on developing relationships with residents, businesses and community organizations across Westchester County.

###

About Rhinebeck Bank

Rhinebeck Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBKB). Since 1860, Rhinebeck Bank has provided relationship-focused financial services to consumers, businesses and municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking, residential lending and wealth management services while remaining committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting the communities it serves. Learn more at www.RhinebeckBank.com.

CONTACT:
Matthew Smith
President & CEO
(845) 454-8555
msmith@rhinebeckbank.com

SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/rhinebeck-bank-opens-rye-brook-branch-to-advance-westchester-expansi-1232796

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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