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ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 23:02 Uhr
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SpeedX Fuel Adjustment Update

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Over the past year, transportation costs, inflation, and fuel have driven significant increases across the parcel industry. Throughout that period, SpeedX held its pricing steady while much of the market layered on new surcharges.

To continue investing in the capacity and service you rely on, particularly through peak, SpeedX is introducing a network adjustment of 5% on negotiated base rates, effective for shipments tendered on or after October 20, 2026. The adjustment will appear as a separate line on your invoice and will remain in place through April 20, 2027.

Even with this change, SpeedX continues to offer some of the most competitive rates in the market, and our commitment to fast, reliable delivery hasn't changed. Please reach out to your account manager with any questions.

About SpeedX:
SpeedX is a technology-driven last-mile delivery provider founded in 2022, serving ecommerce retailers, marketplaces, DTC brands, 3PLs, and cross-border businesses across the U.S. Through its expanding delivery network and technology platform, SpeedX provides fast, flexible, and reliable parcel delivery solutions.

Media Contact:
commercial@speedx.io
https://speedx.io/

SOURCE: SpeedX



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/speedx-fuel-adjustment-update-1233069

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.