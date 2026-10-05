NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Over the past year, transportation costs, inflation, and fuel have driven significant increases across the parcel industry. Throughout that period, SpeedX held its pricing steady while much of the market layered on new surcharges.

To continue investing in the capacity and service you rely on, particularly through peak, SpeedX is introducing a network adjustment of 5% on negotiated base rates, effective for shipments tendered on or after October 20, 2026. The adjustment will appear as a separate line on your invoice and will remain in place through April 20, 2027.

Even with this change, SpeedX continues to offer some of the most competitive rates in the market, and our commitment to fast, reliable delivery hasn't changed. Please reach out to your account manager with any questions.

About SpeedX:

SpeedX is a technology-driven last-mile delivery provider founded in 2022, serving ecommerce retailers, marketplaces, DTC brands, 3PLs, and cross-border businesses across the U.S. Through its expanding delivery network and technology platform, SpeedX provides fast, flexible, and reliable parcel delivery solutions.

Media Contact:

commercial@speedx.io

https://speedx.io/

SOURCE: SpeedX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/speedx-fuel-adjustment-update-1233069