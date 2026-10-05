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NC

WKN: A404VT | ISIN: CA62940V2030 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NZ
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:11
0,170 Euro
-5,56 % -0,010
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IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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5-Tage-Chart
NTG CLARITY NETWORKS
NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC0,170-5,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.