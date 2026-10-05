Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Hashem to the Board of Directors and the retirement of Mr. Mohamed Saleem Siddiqi from the Board effective October 1, 2026. Mr. Hashem will join the Audit and Compensation Committees, replacing Mr. Siddiqi.

Ahmed brings over 30 years of experience in business and enterprise systems architecture to NTG's Board, with deep expertise in systems integration across the telecom, energy, IT, and financial sectors. Most recently he led the integration program for a South American bank. Before that, he spent more than five years managing integration services and frameworks for a Canadian provincial energy regulator.

Ahmed's career includes senior consulting, architecture, and development roles with companies like Ericsson, Rogers Wireless, CIBC, and EnerCare. He also previously worked with NTG from 2015 to 2019, managing integration architecture for major telecom operators in the MENA region. Through his experience, Ahmed understands how business is done in NTG's core markets of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and North America.

He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science from the Institute of Statistical Studies & Research in Cairo, Egypt, and a Bachelor of Commerce, majoring in Accounting, from Helwan University in Egypt.

"Ahmed knows NTG from the inside. He worked with our teams from 2015 to 2019 and understands how we deliver for our customers. Since then, he has held senior architecture and implementation roles at leading organizations and most recently led a major integration program for a South American bank. His technical depth and business experience, combined with his training in commerce and accounting, gives the Board a director who understands both the technology and the business side of our business, which is directly relevant to his work on the Audit and Compensation Committees. We are pleased to welcome him to the board and look forward to his expertise contributing to positioning our products and services," said Ashraf Zaghloul, NTG Chairman and CEO.

"Saleem has been a valued member of the board since 2017. His judgment and steady counsel have been a major contributor to NTG's growth. On behalf of the Board and management, I thank him for his service and wish him a well."

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,400 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

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