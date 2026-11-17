Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year Framework Agreement (the "Agreement") with a Saudi technology company focused on smart mobility and digital infrastructure. The customer is a portfolio company of one of the Kingdom's largest investment entities and NTG now works with four of that entity's large portfolio companies.

Alongside the Agreement, NTG has received initial orders to deploy a team of over 30 professionals, with resources expected to be fully deployed by January. These and other purchase orders ("POs") and contract renewals and expansion recently received total approximately $24.5M CAD, demonstrating continued demand for NTG's services.

NTG will provide offshore digital transformation and software development services under the Agreement, work which has an expected gross margin of approximately 33% and payment terms of 30 days.

This engagement adds to NTG's growing base of customers within the entity's portfolio and reflects the Company's continued success in referral-driven and relationship-led customer acquisition. The initial order represents an entry point with the customer, and NTG sees meaningful opportunity to expand its role as the relationship develops.

"Starting with a more than 30-person team on day one tells us this customer has real, immediate needs, and we're ready to meet them in part with the resources we've deliberately kept on the bench in recent quarters," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at NTG Clarity. "Our goal is to earn a larger role over the term of the agreement, the same way we have grown with our other customers in the Kingdom. The renewals and expansions from our existing customers show how that growth happens. We do not treat renewals as automatic. Each one is a decision to keep spending with NTG, and we take it as a direct measure of the value our delivery teams are producing."

The breakdown of purchase order received recently is as follows:

$8.6M in new work purchase orders for offshore software development services with a new customer These POs represent billing against the three-year framework agreement announced in this release, and represents the total initial commitment over the three-year period. These POs cover a portion of the expected work, with additional POs expected for 2027 and beyond as the engagement continues.

$15.8M in contract renewals, expansions, and related purchase orders with existing customers $8.6M in purchase orders for offshore software development services. These POs represent billings against the framework agreement announced in August 2024 and extended and expanded in October 2026. $5.7M in renewed POs and contracts for offshore and onsite software development services. $1.5M in expansion purchase orders with an existing real estate development customer for offshore and onsite software development services These POs represent billings against the three-year framework contract announced in March 2026.

$74K in new purchase orders for NTGapps for existing Telecom customers.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,400 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development, and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding future contracts and performance, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324556