Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF) ("NTG" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All figures are in Canadian dollars.

Q3 2026 Highlights

Comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue: was $19.2M, down 7.9% year-over-year from $20.9M and down 4.3% from $20.1M in Q2 2026. The sequential decline has narrowed in each quarter of 2026 as the situation in the middle east shows early signs of stability. Year-to-date revenue is up approximately 2% year-over-year to $60.6M compared to $59.4M in 2025.

Gross Profit: was $6.3M or 33.0% of revenue, compared to $7.3M or 34.9%, reflecting pricing concessions on renewals.

Net Income: Total comprehensive income was $0.2M or 1.0% of revenue, compared to $1.9M or 9.1%, reflecting lower operating leverage in the quarter. NTG's delivery capacity is its strongest asset and keeping it in place, as discussed in Q2, allows us to take advantage of new opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA: was $0.6M or 2.9% of revenue, compared to $2.5M or 11.9% in 2025, and compared to approximately nil in Q2 2026. Revenue was $0.9M lower than in Q2 2026 and the cost base was $1.4M lower.

Operating Cash Flow: of $3.2M, compared to an outflow of $3.3M in Q3 2025 and an outflow of $4.6M in Q2 2026. Cash was $3.4M at September 30, 2026, compared to $2.8M at June 30, 2026.

Purchase Orders: $33.4M announced in Q3 2026, or 1.7 times revenue, compared to $12.3M in Q2 2026

"We are seeing early signs of stability, both in the wider Saudi economy, where GDP recovered slightly from Q2, and in purchase order activity from our clients," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at NTG Clarity. "Purchase orders were $33.4 million in the third quarter and we have announced a further $24.5 million since. Our focus now is staffing those orders and turning them into billings. Collections improved in the quarter, bringing receivables and unbilled contract assets down, and that progress has continued into the fourth quarter. We have worked with our clients on pricing and billing through a difficult period, and we believe that is how long-term relationships in the Kingdom are built."

Fiscal 2026 Financial Outlook

The prolonged conflict in the Middle East has disrupted oil shipments through the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, on which many digitization initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf rely for funding. Saudi enterprises have responded with a focus on cost savings and return on investment. Some customers have negotiated more favourable pricing, paused expansion and in some cases scaled back their engagements.

Revenue declined again in Q3 as these adjustments took effect. However, order intake has been steadier, starting in Q3 and extending into the fourth quarter, with an increased pace of new purchase orders, a four-year extension of an existing framework agreement and a new three-year framework agreement with a new customer. NTG has worked with its customers through this period on pricing, on billing terms and on the size of their engagements. The Company believes that supporting its customers during these difficult conditions strengthens its standing in the region. The new framework agreement announced on November 17, 2026 marks the fourth portfolio company of one of the Kingdom's largest investment entities to become an NTG customer and is a sign of the growing position of NTG within some of the most prestigious companies in the region.

Management is continually evaluating the prospects for future growth against its delivery capacity with an eye towards cash generation and improving profitability. NTG's top priority is cash collections and receivables management so that it remains self-funded during the turbulence in the Middle East. Q3 showed progress, with an overall reduction in accounts receivable due to strong collections and no bad debts expected. Those collections continued into Q4, which showed receivables decreasing by approximately a further $4M by the end of October.

Conference Call Details

On Friday, November 27, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET, management will host a conference call webcast to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

What: NTG Clarity Q3 2026 Earnings Call

When: Friday, November 27, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET

Where: Live webcast can be accessed from the Teams Event Page: https://link.ntgapps.com/2026Q3

Management will be hosting a Q&A at the end of the call; however, to streamline the earnings conference call, we ask any questions to be emailed along with the asker's name and company, if applicable, by the end of the day Thursday, November 26, 2026, to Adam Zaghloul, Vice President, Strategy & Planning, at adam@ntgclarity.com.

Income Statement Highlights

Three months ended September 30 2026 2025 Revenue $ 19,219,091 $ 20,867,138 Cost of sales 12,879,778 13,589,960 Gross profit $ 6,339,313 $ 7,277,178 Selling, general and administrative 5,919,571 4,919,398 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (75,196) (236,214) Other expenses 479,911 207,038 Provision for income taxes 876 594,865 Income from continuing operations $ 14,151 $ 1,792,091 Exchange gain on translation of foreign operations 181,179 112,472 Total comprehensive income $ 195,330 $ 1,904,562 Per share (basic) $ 0.00 $ 0.04 Per share (fully diluted) $ 0.00

$ 0.04

Balance Sheet Highlights

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Total assets $ 50,237,697 $ 45,593,092 Total liabilities $ 19,202,811 $ 18,180,961 Shareholders' equity $ 31,034,886 $ 27,412,131

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NTG references Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS (non-GAAP) measure and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is a non-GAAP ratio. Adjusted EBITDA means adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is equal to EBITDA before other discretionary expenses and expenses outside of the control of NTG. In NTG's case these are other income, share-based payments, and expenses related to foreign exchange. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized measures under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized, or how the results are taxed and consolidated in various jurisdictions and currencies as well as the cash generated by the Company's primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items.

Readers should be cautioned, however, that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

The non-IFRS measures referenced in this release reconcile to the IFRS measures reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements as follows, unless reconciled elsewhere:

Three months ended September 30 2026 2025 Total comprehensive income (margin) $ 195,330 (1%) $ 1,904,562 (9%) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (75,196) (236,214) Depreciation 239,479 232,119 Amortization 132,184 132,184 Interest, net 59,480 33,985 Taxes 876 594,865 Other income (83,999) (107,012) Share-based payment 23,147 40,117 Foreign taxes 3,937 7,829 Loss on investment 136,426 nil Impairment loss on investment 90,951 nil Impairment of joint venture 10,490 nil Less: exchange gain on translation of foreign operations (181,179) (112,472) Adjusted EBITDA (margin) $ 551,926 (3%) $ 2,489,963 (12%)

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,400 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development, and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: 2026 financial guidance including anticipated revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin; anticipated activity levels and operating results; projections based on current backlog; corporate strategies; customer demand and competitive conditions in the markets in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: future demand for the Company's products and services; the results of research and development activities; access to capital; intellectual property protection; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; failure to obtain regulatory approvals; reliance on key personnel; stock market volatility; fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates; and the impact of new laws and regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about estimated annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set out in the above paragraph. The actual financial results of the Company may vary from the amounts set out herein and such variation may be material. NTG and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this news release was made as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's anticipated future business operations on an annual basis. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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