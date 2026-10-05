TNR Gold schedules annual general and special meeting of shareholders for December 8, 2026.

TNR Gold and Eucalyptus Resources have agreed to discontinue the petition commenced in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

TNR Gold's board of directors will proceed with its ongoing strategic review process.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR Gold", "TNR" or the "Company") announces that it has scheduled an annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on December 8, 2026. Further details regarding the Meeting will be provided in due course.

The Company also announces that the Company and Eucalyptus Resources Opportunities Fund 1, LP ("Eucalyptus") have agreed to discontinue the previously announced petition in the Supreme Court of British Columbia. The Company and Eucalyptus have agreed to allow TNR's current board of directors a period of time to complete the Company's ongoing strategic review process. The Company intends to keep the market updated as appropriate.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "will", "could" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "could" occur, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements made in relation to: the anticipated date of the Meeting, the Company's strategic review process, the discontinuance of the petition and the Company's intention to provide updates to the market. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. While management believes that the assumptions made and reflected in this news release are reasonable, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. In particular, there can be no assurance that: the Meeting will be held on December 8, 2026, that the petition will be discontinued as agreed by the Company and Eucalyptus, or that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or other outcome. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements included herein are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied on.

In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting TNR, and its royalty partners, McEwen Inc., Ganfeng Lithium and Lundin Mining will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317534