Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Alaros Exploration Inc. (CSE: ALAR) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that David Benavides has been appointed as an additional director of the Company, as previously announced by the Company on April 24, 2026. Mr. Benavides is the founder of Montana Strategic Resources, a company focused on structuring and advancing mining projects for Canadian capital markets. He has cross-border experience in the development and structuring of resource projects, and holds a degree in international business from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

About Alaros Exploration Inc.

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral property exploration and development. The Company has the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty, in the Birk Creek Property, which collectively consists of 13 mineral claims covering approximately 2786 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company also holds exploration leases (with options to purchase) for its Toy and Nightingale Properties located in Nevada, USA.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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