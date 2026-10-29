Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2026Das Instrument TFS GG00B1RMC548 TETRAGON FINL GRP DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2026The instrument TFS GG00B1RMC548 TETRAGON FINL GRP DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2026Das Instrument 5AV GB00BMD6PM55 GUNSYND PLC LS -,0102 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026The instrument 5AV GB00BMD6PM55 GUNSYND PLC LS -,0102 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2026Das Instrument ORQ1 IE00BF0MZF04 ORMONDE MIN EO-,0.00001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026The instrument ORQ1 IE00BF0MZF04 ORMONDE MIN EO-,0.00001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2026Das Instrument 27G0 CA18066R1038 CLARITY METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2026The instrument 27G0 CA18066R1038 CLARITY METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2026Das Instrument XYUA KYG450481083 HENGDELI HLDG.SUB.HD-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2026The instrument XYUA KYG450481083 HENGDELI HLDG.SUB.HD-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2026Das Instrument 23WA SE0017937279 BRIGHTBID GROUP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2026The instrument 23WA SE0017937279 BRIGHTBID GROUP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2026Das Instrument N59 CA01165A1066 ALAROS EXPLORATION O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026The instrument N59 CA01165A1066 ALAROS EXPLORATION O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.10.2026Das Instrument BCFC IE000WJCYXXX UBS(I)-U.C.FC SF ETF DLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2026The instrument BCFC IE000WJCYXXX UBS(I)-U.C.FC SF ETF DLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2026Das Instrument BCFF IE000S4A5XXX UB.SP.CL.TR.E.E DLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2026The instrument BCFF IE000S4A5XXX UB.SP.CL.TR.E.E DLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2026Das Instrument BCFG IE0009WWNXXX UB.SP.CL.TR.E.E A HEDGEOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2026The instrument BCFG IE0009WWNXXX UB.SP.CL.TR.E.E A HEDGEOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2026Das Instrument BCFB IE000BKMMXXX UBS-MSCIPAEXJAI DLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2026The instrument BCFB IE000BKMMXXX UBS-MSCIPAEXJAI DLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2026