Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BRIGHT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030614XXX Order book ID: 562837 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BRIGHT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030614XXX Order book ID: 562838 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 04, 2026, the subscription rights in BrightBid Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 13, 2026.With effect from November 04, 2026, the paid subscription shares in BrightBid Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 09, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB