Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - The conversations that move electronics sustainability forward don't stop, and now neither does the eSummit. Through eSummit360, the gathering for leaders across the electronics value chain now runs all year, giving them an ongoing place to connect, collaborate, and work on real challenges as active participants, not just an audience.

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Key Takeaways:

SERI expands the eSummit into eSummit360, a year-round program that blends virtual content with the annual in-person event, and opens registration for eSummit27 on March 8-10, 2027 at the Omni Tempe at ASU in Tempe, Arizona.

SERI recognizes Blackbelt360, eBay, Lenovo, re:Cycle Reverse Logistics (an Amazon company), and Sims Lifecycle Services as eSummit360 Champions who support the year-round programming, including the in-person eSummit.

SERI offers launch pricing of $799 through November 2 before raising the rate to $1,299, with registration including all sessions, meals, and receptions.

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SERI is a global non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in the United States with a mission to champion and drive the sustainable use, reuse, and recycling of electronics globally. SERI's numerous programs work to drive its 10/35 vision: that by 2035, 10-year lifespans will be common among electronics, and all materials will be reused at end-of-life. SERI programs include the R2 Standard for responsible electronics reuse and recycling, the eSummit, ei (electronics impact) Reporting Program, SERI's Champions Program, ReThink Awards, and IEMN (International E-Waste Management Network), among others. Learn more at sustainableelectronics.org

Contacts:

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