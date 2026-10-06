New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Husch Blackwell partner Jeff Le Riche will join a panel of industry and regulatory professionals to discuss the evolving landscape of prediction markets at the PREDICT conference, taking place October 6-7, 2026, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Le Riche will participate in the panel "Sculpting the Rules: CFTC Regulation and the Future of Markets," alongside Sudhir Jain, Chief Compliance Officer & Head of Regulatory Affairs at Kalshi, and Matt Enriquez, Legal Director at DraftKings. The panel will examine the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) ongoing rulemaking process for event contracts and its implications for market participants, including questions of market integrity, consumer protections, and the competitive dynamics shaping prediction markets as the sector continues to grow.

Le Riche is co-leader of Husch Blackwell's Securities & Commodities Regulatory & Enforcement group. With two decades of experience at the CFTC, he represents companies trading billions of dollars in global financial markets. He counsels financial institutions, trading firms, and other market participants across a broad range of asset classes, including futures, swaps, foreign currency, digital assets, commodities, and securities, and represents clients in civil and criminal government investigations and enforcement actions, internal investigations, litigation, and regulatory compliance matters. His deep familiarity with sophisticated trading strategies and advanced data analytics allows him to quickly grasp the intricacies of clients' trading operations and provide practical, actionable guidance.

The panel discussion will address several themes central to the future of the prediction markets industry, including the CFTC's rulemaking process for event contracts and the policy debates shaping it, the practical business impact of regulatory developments on platforms, exchanges, and institutional participants, and how market participants can prepare for compliance under an evolving regulatory framework.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

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