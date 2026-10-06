Raphael Toledano and Sorrento Property Group Announce Scholarship Initiative for University of South Florida Students

The real estate firm is developing a scholarship for University of South Florida students as the foundation of a long-term education initiative.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Raphael Toledano and Sorrento Property Group are developing a scholarship initiative for students at the University of South Florida, bringing higher education into the firm's long-term philanthropic plans. The proposed Sorrento Property Group Scholarship is intended to provide financial support for students and establish a foundation for future programs in communities connected to the company's real estate activities.

For Toledano, Sorrento's founder and CEO, the initiative extends the company's attention to communities into an area with consequences far beyond a single property: helping students prepare for their professional lives. The immediate purpose is financial assistance. The broader ambition is to make support for education an enduring part of the firm's work.

"Education can change the direction of someone's life," said Raphael Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group. "We want to support students who are putting in the work to build a future for themselves and their families. My goal is to make education a lasting commitment for Sorrento, with a program that grows over time and reaches more students."

Supporting the Next Generation of Business Leaders

Toledano and Sorrento have a particular interest in supporting students studying business, finance, entrepreneurship and real estate. Those fields connect the initiative to the company's investment activities and to the disciplines that shape business decisions, from evaluating an opportunity to understanding how capital is used and how an enterprise is managed.

The initiative gives Sorrento's community involvement an educational focus. Its intended beneficiaries are students preparing to enter professions, build businesses and create opportunities for their families. Financial support is the immediate objective; the longer-term ambition is to make education a continuing part of the company's philanthropic work.

"Some of the most important investments we can make aren't in properties - they're in people," Raphael Toledano said. "This scholarship initiative is the beginning of what we hope becomes a much larger commitment to education in the years ahead."

That professional connection gives the initiative a defined area of interest while preserving its broader purpose: supporting higher education. Toledano's emphasis is on students preparing to take responsibility for their futures, whether they intend to enter an established profession or eventually build a business of their own.

A Foundation for Future Scholarships

The University of South Florida is the intended starting point. As the initiative develops, Sorrento plans to explore scholarship opportunities and relationships with other colleges and universities in communities where the company is active.

The distinction between the first scholarship and the wider ambition is important. The USF initiative is being developed; additional programs and university relationships remain opportunities to explore. Sorrento's intention is to establish the initial effort thoughtfully and use it as the basis for a continuing educational program.

The proposed expansion would follow the company's connections to other communities across the United States. Rather than treating the scholarship as an isolated announcement, Toledano envisions a framework through which Sorrento can consider further opportunities to support students as its business develops.

"We want this to be the beginning, not the end, of what we do in education," Raphael Toledano said. "As Sorrento grows, I want our ability to support students and create opportunities to grow with it."

The initiative places education within Sorrento's broader approach to community involvement. Real estate remains the company's business; scholarships offer a separate way to contribute to the futures of the people who will work in, lead and build businesses in those communities.

About Sorrento Property Group

Sorrento Property Group is a multifamily real estate investment firm founded by CEO Raphael Toledano. The company's investment activities are complemented by community involvement, including its developing scholarship initiative and longer-term plans for educational philanthropy.

Contact Information:

info@sorrentoprop.com

SOURCE: Sorrento Property Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/raphael-toledano-and-sorrento-property-group-announce-scholarship-initiative-for-univer-1233314