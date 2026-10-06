Leading AI-powered video analytics solution provider now available on SiMa.ai's Physical AI platform, enabling organizations to turn video data into operational insights

SiMa.ai, a leader in Physical AI, and Wobot.ai, a provider of AI-powered video intelligence, today announced a partnership that makes Wobot.ai's deployment-ready, reasoning-based video analytics solution available on SiMa.ai's Modalix MLSoC PCIe Card and System-on-Module (SoM).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005810960/en/

Organizations capture vast amounts of video, and turning it into timely, actionable insight remains difficult. Sending video to the cloud for analysis adds delay, cost, and privacy risk. Conventional video analytics flags events but rarely shows how to improve KPIs such as productivity and ROI. Reasoning-based intelligence running on-premises, at the edge, closes that gap.

Wobot.ai's field-proven analytics, deployed across QSR, retail, hospitality and manufacturing, now runs on SiMa.ai's Physical AI platform, balancing performance, price, and power. Because video stays on-site, the solution also helps meet data-privacy requirements in regions such as Europe, Japan, and Korea. SiMa.ai's Modalix MLSoC is available as a PCIe Card for host-based systems and as a SoM for integrated edge appliances. Palette Neat, the industry's first agentic AI software environment for Physical AI, speeds integration and deployment.

"Our customers want better visibility into their operations, from service speed and customer experience to safety and process compliance," said Will Kelso, President, Revenue and Growth,Wobot.ai. "Our collaboration with SiMa.ai makes our reasoning-based video analytics available on the power-efficient Modalix platform, with PCIe Card and SoM options for different deployment needs. Together, we help businesses turn camera feeds into insights they can act on."

"Our partnership with Wobot.ai accelerates real-world adoption of reasoning-based AI at the edge," said Durga Peddireddy, Vice President of Product Management and Strategic Partnerships, SiMa.ai. "With Modalix's best-in-class performance per watt, Palette Neat, and our ecosystem of system integrators and solution providers, customers can bring deployment-ready systems to market quickly and move AI from pilot to production at scale."

To see the power of this partnership in action, visit SiMa.ai at VISION 2026, October 6-8, at Messe Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany, Hall 10, Booth 10B10. Learn more about Wobot.ai's reasoning-based video analytics on the SiMa.ai Physical AI platform PCIe and SoM form factors.

Resources

SiMa.ai Retail In-store Analytics Watch Video

SiMa.ai Series C funding announcement September 2026

Modalix PCIe and SoM platforms

Palette Neat Announcement, June 2026

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a leader in Physical AI, delivering a purpose-built, software-centric platform that brings best-in-class performance, power efficiency, and ease of use to Physical AI applications. The company is focused on scaling Physical AI across robotics, automotive, drones, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, smart vision, and healthcare. Learn more at www.sima.ai.

About Wobot.ai

Wobot.ai provides AI-powered video intelligence that transforms existing camera feeds into actionable business insights. Its platform supports real-time monitoring and analytics across retail, food service, hospitality, manufacturing, and food processing. Wobot.ai helps organizations monitor processes, actions, and objects and improve safety, hygiene, customer experience, and operational performance. Learn more at https://wobot.ai/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005810960/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts



SiMa.ai

Offleash PR

Sima@offleashpr.com



Wobot.ai

info@wobot.ai