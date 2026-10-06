The former Euronet executive joins as Tribe expands its work with banks, fintechs and payment providers across the region

Tribe Payments, a global payments fintech specialising in issuer and acquirer processing, has appointed Alex Lim as Head of Sales and Solutions, Asia-Pacific.

Alex joins from Pure Commerce, a Euronet Worldwide company, where he was General Manager of Merchant Services for Asia-Pacific. In his new role, he will report into and work alongside Matt Weir, Tribe's General Manager for Asia-Pacific, to drive new business development, forge strategic partnerships and lead regional solution design.

Alex has 13 years of payments experience across sales, partnerships and product development. At Pure Commerce, he led business development and solution design for the company across Asia Pacific.

His appointment builds on Tribe's growing investment in Asia-Pacific. Tribe opened an office in Singapore in 2024 to increase its presence in Asia Pacific to support existing clients, drive new partnerships and to rapidly expand the regional business.

With modular, API-first architecture, Tribe delivers end to end digital payment solutions to fintechs and banks operating in card and non-card payment environments to both issuers and acquirers, enabling clients to launch, scale and operate with agility.

Alex Lim, Head of Sales and Solutions, Asia-Pacific at Tribe Payments, commented: "I've spent much of my career helping banks and fintechs enhance their payment services as their needs have changed. What drew me to Tribe is its modern, modular technology and its unique positioning as both an issuer and acquirer processor this brings great opportunity to support payment providers across the region.

"Asia-Pacific is a complex and varied region, and the right approach will differ from one country to the next. I'm looking forward to working with Matt and the wider team to drive new business across the region and to help issuers and acquirers find processing solutions that work for them."

Matt Weir, General Manager for Asia-Pacific at Tribe Payments, said: "Alex has deep experience across the region delivering both business development and payment solution design. He understands what banks and payment providers need from a technology partner.

"I'm delighted to have him join the team as we expand Tribe's processing business with clients and partners across the region."

About Tribe Payments

Founded in 2018 as an issuer and acquirer processor, Tribe Payments has evolved its payment platform to help merchants, banks, fintechs, issuers, and acquirers deliver frictionless, safe customer experiences. Its ecosystem of products enables customers to build, customise, and launch solutions.

Tribe is Europe's only processor working with Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay International, Discover and JCB, offering unrivalled global connectivity through just one integration.

Tribe's mission is to deliver payment technology that eliminates the trade-off between scale and speed, leveraging its modular, scalable, and secure cloud-based platform, which is PCI Level 1 compliant. To find out more, visit https://www.tribepayments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005049059/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

SkyParlour for Tribe Payments

Tribe@skyparlour.com

+44 (0)330 043 1315