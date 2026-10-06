KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced it will begin offering a trial environment for four AI agents and their execution platform on October 6, 2026. The AI agents are designed to enhance retail store operations and management decision-making. Fujitsu will also begin demonstration experiments utilizing these AI agents with seven retail companies in phases. The AI agents will be provided through Uvance for Retail [1], which drives AI transformation in the retail and distribution industry. They support retailers throughout the process, from data analysis to formulating measures that increase sales and improve profitability, thereby advancing store operations and enabling faster management decision-making. The initial trial environment will include four AI agents for sales structure analysis, customer loyalty analysis, sales planning (MD planning), and store manager support, together with their execution platform. The four AI agents and their execution platform are scheduled for official launch in June 2027, with additional AI agents to be introduced progressively.Fujitsu will exhibit these AI agents at the "22nd Asia-Pacific Retailers Convention & Exhibition (APRCE)" [2] to be held at Tokyo International Forum (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) from October 7, 2026.BackgroundIn Japan's retail industry, amid increasingly diverse customer needs and accelerating changes in market conditions, retailers face the challenge of not fully utilizing sales and customer data in developing strategies and measures. Advanced analysis and development of key performance indicators (KPIs) require specialized skills, and a significant amount of time is spent on routine tasks such as data compilation and preparation of reports and other materials, making it difficult to focus on strategic planning, customer service, and improvement activities. Furthermore, the cycle from identifying issues and deciding on measures to evaluating their effectiveness has become increasingly lengthy, necessitating rapid decision-making in response to market and customer changes. To address these challenges, Fujitsu has developed these AI agents.Overview of AI agents for the retail industryThe lineup comprises AI agents for sales structure analysis, customer loyalty analysis, sales planning (MD planning), and store manager support. To address challenges facing retailers, the AI agents derive insights from data and translate them into concrete measures, and enhance store operations and management decision-making.- Sales structure analysis AI agentFor companies seeking to increase sales and improve profitability, this agent breaks down and visualizes sales by their constituent elements, identifying imbalances in the sales structure and opportunities for growth. It then recommends concrete measures to maximize profits and forecast their potential impact. Product management teams and area managers can compare performance across stores and areas and quickly make data-driven decisions, such as reviewing product assortments in response to identified issues.- Customer loyalty analysis AI agentThis agent identifies behavioral characteristics from vast amounts of underutilized customer data. It visualizes purchase motivations and factors contributing to customer attrition that cannot be identified from indicators such as usage frequency and loyalty-point usage rates alone, and recommends corresponding measures. Through measures and service improvements tailored to individual needs, marketers can increase revenue and cultivate high-value customers.- Sales planning (MD planning) AI agentThis agent supports merchandisers in formulating sales plans, a process that has traditionally required a significant amount of time. Taking into account changes in market trends, customer needs, and competitive environments, it quickly develops sales plans for individual products and stores and recommends appropriate inventory allocations for each store. Even after sales begin, it continues to monitor sales performance and recommends inventory transfers and other measures to prevent stockouts and avoid lost sales opportunities. Furthermore, it enables the development of more granular category-specific sales plans and shortens the cycle for reviewing plans against actual results, thereby improving planning accuracy.- Store manager support AI agentThis agent comprehensively analyzes store sales data together with external information such as local market areas, store characteristics, weather, and social media data, and recommends optimal product assortments and shelf display changes designed to maximize sales. This allows store managers to spend less time on manual analysis and quickly implement data-driven measures rather than relying solely on experience and intuition.About the AI execution platformThis platform provides the execution environment for these AI agents and serves as a common platform that connects diverse data sources and business functions across the retail and distribution industry, supporting AI adoption and use within Uvance for Retail.It provides common functions such as data storage, processing, and access control, enabling AI agents to perform data analysis and demand forecasting, generate recommendations tailored to specific business needs, and automate various tasks.By progressively expanding the lineup of AI agents and functions to address different business needs and use cases, the platform will support the application of AI across a wide range of operations and continuous operational transformation. Fujitsu will continue to enhance and evolve the platform as the foundation for AI adoption supporting Uvance for Retail, which drives AI transformation across the retail and distribution industry.Future PlansFujitsu plans to officially launch these AI agents and their execution platform in June 2027. Moving forward, Fujitsu plans to expand its lineup of AI agents by leveraging its AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi and a framework for developing and operating multi-AI agents. Through the continued expansion and evolution of its AI agents lineup, Fujitsu aims to optimize the entire distribution supply chain, extending beyond retail to manufacturers, wholesalers, and logistics providers.Through Uvance for Retail, Fujitsu aims to transform the experiences of consumers and workers and realize an optimized supply chain, thereby helping create a sustainable future for retail.[1] Uvance for Retail:Uvance for Retail is Fujitsu's initiative to extend its Uvance business model to the retail and distribution industry. Uvance is committed to customer transformation and driving enduring social value in an era where AI is reshaping the world.[2] The 22nd Asia-Pacific Retailers Convention & Exhibition (APRCE):To be held from October 7 to 10, 2026. These AI agents are scheduled to be exhibited at "RETAIL EXPO Tokyo 2026," an exhibition held during the convention from October 8 to 9.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . 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