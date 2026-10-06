

EQS Newswire / 06/10/2026 / 11:44 UTC+8

Dubai, UAE - October 06, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - FISG - InterStellar Group officially marks its strategic collaboration with global football icon Andrés Iniesta with a signing ceremony in Dubai on September 25, 2026.

The ceremony represents a key milestone in FISG's international brand development and its commitment to building long-term partnerships that connect financial expertise, global reach and excellence. As part of the collaboration, Andrés Iniesta serves as Global Brand Experience Officer, contributing his international experience, professional values and global perspective to FISG's brand vision. Where Speed, Agility and Experience Meet This partnership brings together two worlds defined by the ability to master the moment where speed, agility and experience turn opportunity into lasting success. Iniesta's career is built on reading the game in split seconds, adapting with agility, and delivering when it matters most. FISG - InterStellar Group shares that same mindset: moving with speed in fast-changing markets, acting with agility across global operations, and drawing on decades of experience to deliver for clients worldwide, all underpinned by four-tier regulatory (CySEC,FSCA,ASIC,FSP) oversight, ensuring the highest standards of governance, transparency and client protection across every market it serves. Together, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to discipline, consistency and the pursuit of excellence. A Partnership Built on Shared Values The official signing ceremony takes place in Dubai, bringing together representatives of FISG, Andrés Iniesta, and invited partners and guests. "This partnership represents more than a collaboration between a global broker and one of the most respected names in international sport. It reflects shared values of discipline, trust, consistency and long-term excellence," said Konstantinos A. Theodorou, CEO of InterStellar Group. Andrés Iniesta added: "I am pleased to be part of this new chapter with FISG. The values behind the partnership - professionalism, discipline, teamwork and a commitment to excellence are values I strongly believe in. I look forward to contributing to the journey ahead." Looking Ahead The signing ceremony marks the beginning of a broader international collaboration between FISG and Andrés Iniesta, with further initiatives and brand experiences to be announced in the future. FISG - InterStellar Group continues to strengthen its international presence and develop a global brand built around its philosophy:Decades of Trust · Velocity Worldwide. About FISG FISG is a global platform bringing together forex, trading, investment, and fintech professionals. It connects brokers, investors, financial service providers, technology companies, and industry experts. The summit focuses on networking, business partnerships, market insights, and industry discussions. It provides participants with opportunities to showcase their solutions and connect with potential clients and partners. FISG also creates a space for meaningful conversations around the future of global financial markets. Media Contact Brand: FISG Contact: Media team Email: mkt@fisg.com Website: https://fisg.com/en/home 06/10/2026 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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