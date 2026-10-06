IRAEmpire LLC: Gold IRA Rules, Taxes, Eligible Metals, RMD and Depositories Explained in New Guide by IRAEmpire

Learn about gold IRA taxes, RMD rules, storage guidelines and more in the new guide released by the team at IRAEmpire.com

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / IRAEmpire has released a new Gold IRA Rules Guide for Americans.

Read the Full Gold IRA Rules Guide Here.

Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire shares, "A Gold IRA is a self-directed individual retirement account that holds qualifying physical gold and other precious metals. To comply with federal rules, the account must be administered by a qualified IRA custodian or trustee, the metals must satisfy IRS eligibility requirements, and the assets generally must remain in the physical possession of a bank or approved nonbank trustee-not in the investor's home."

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He adds, "Our new guide explains Gold IRA rules, taxes, eligible precious metals and depository requirements for US investors."

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What Is a Gold IRA?

"Gold IRA" is an industry term, not a separate account category created by the tax code. It normally refers to a self-directed IRA that permits alternative assets, including qualifying physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

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A Gold IRA can be structured as:

A traditional IRA, generally funded with pretax or potentially deductible contributions

A Roth IRA, funded with after-tax money

A SEP IRA for an eligible business owner or self-employed person

An inherited IRA, subject to additional beneficiary restrictions

Most conventional brokerage IRAs do not permit physical precious metals. Therefore, an investor normally needs a self-directed IRA custodian willing to administer these assets.

A typical Gold IRA involves three parties:

The custodian or trustee administers the IRA, handles reporting and authorizes transactions. The precious-metals dealer sells the coins or bullion to the IRA. The depository or vault stores the metals on behalf of the custodian.

The dealer should not be confused with the custodian. A dealer may help coordinate the process, but it does not automatically have authority to administer an IRA.

The Most Important Gold IRA Rules

A qualified custodian must administer the account

The account must be established with a qualified bank, trust company or approved nonbank trustee. The account owner may select investments, but the custodian must execute and document transactions.

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Investors should not send retirement funds directly to a metal dealer unless the transaction has been authorized and properly structured by the IRA custodian.

You generally cannot store IRA gold at home

One of the most important Gold IRA rules concerns physical possession. The IRS says qualifying bullion must remain in the physical possession of a bank or approved nonbank trustee. IRS publications also state that qualifying coins must be held by the IRA's trustee or custodian.

Arrangements marketed as "home-storage Gold IRAs," "checkbook-control IRAs" or "LLC Gold IRAs" can create serious tax risks. Creating an IRA-owned LLC does not necessarily give the account owner permission to keep the metals in a home safe, personal bank deposit box or privately controlled vault.

If the IRS determines that an investor personally received or controlled IRA assets, the metals could be treated as a distribution. That may create:

Ordinary income tax

A possible 10% early-distribution penalty

Loss of tax-deferred status

Potential disqualification of the IRA

Interest and penalties arising from underpaid taxes

The IRA must purchase the metal

Investors generally contribute cash to an IRA or transfer retirement money into it. The custodian then uses IRA funds to purchase approved metals.

An investor should not place personally owned coins into an IRA. Likewise, selling personal gold to one's own IRA can create a prohibited transaction because it is a transaction between the account and a disqualified person.

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Personal use is prohibited

The account owner cannot display, wear, borrow, pledge or personally use IRA-owned metals. Using IRA property as collateral for a personal loan may also cause the pledged amount to be treated as a distribution.

Prohibited transactions can also include selling property to the IRA, purchasing IRA property personally or using IRA assets to benefit certain family members or related parties.

Because the consequences can be severe, unusual transactions should be reviewed by a knowledgeable tax professional before they are completed.

Gold IRA Contribution Limits for 2026

For 2026, the combined contribution limit across all of an individual's traditional and Roth IRAs is:

$7,500 for someone under age 50

$8,600 for someone age 50 or older

The additional $1,100 is the 2026 catch-up contribution. Contributions are also limited by the individual's taxable compensation when compensation is below the annual dollar limit.

These limits apply across all traditional and Roth IRAs combined. Opening several accounts does not multiply the limit.

For example, a 55-year-old who contributes $4,000 to a conventional traditional IRA may contribute no more than another $4,600 to a Roth or self-directed Gold IRA for 2026, assuming the person is otherwise eligible.

Rollovers, trustee-to-trustee transfers and Roth conversions generally do not count against the annual contribution limit.

SEP IRA contribution rules are different and are based on employer contributions and eligible compensation. Business owners considering a SEP Gold IRA should have a tax professional calculate the permitted contribution.

Gold IRA Tax Rules

Traditional Gold IRA taxation

A traditional Gold IRA offers tax-deferred growth. Depending on income, filing status and workplace-plan coverage, a contribution may be deductible.

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Buying or selling metals inside the IRA generally does not create an immediately reportable personal capital gain. Instead, taxable distributions from a traditional IRA are normally treated as ordinary income.

This is an important distinction. Gold held personally outside an IRA can be subject to the tax rules for collectibles, including a maximum federal long-term capital-gains rate of 28%. Inside a traditional IRA, distributions are generally taxed according to IRA rules rather than the capital-gains treatment of the underlying gold.

Roth Gold IRA taxation

A Roth Gold IRA is funded with after-tax money, so contributions are not deductible. However, qualified withdrawals can be federal-income-tax-free.

A qualified Roth IRA distribution generally requires:

Satisfaction of the five-year rule, and

The owner being at least 59½, disabled, deceased or eligible for the applicable first-home exception

Roth IRAs do not require lifetime minimum distributions from the original owner. Beneficiaries are subject to separate distribution rules.

Early-distribution taxes

A taxable IRA distribution taken before age 59½ is generally subject to ordinary income tax and an additional 10% federal tax unless an exception applies.

This can affect a Gold IRA if the investor:

Personally takes possession of the metals

Requests an early cash withdrawal

Completes an indirect rollover after the deadline

Engages in a prohibited transaction

Purchases an ineligible collectible with IRA money

Exceptions to the 10% additional tax may exist, but an exception to the penalty does not necessarily make the distribution income-tax-free.

Required minimum distributions

Traditional, SEP and SIMPLE IRA owners generally must begin taking required minimum distributions at age 73. Roth IRA owners do not have lifetime RMDs from their own Roth IRAs.

Physical gold does not produce cash automatically, so Gold IRA owners should plan for RMDs in advance. Possible strategies include:

Maintaining sufficient cash inside the IRA

Selling part of the metals

Taking an in-kind distribution of coins or bars

Satisfying the IRA RMD from another eligible traditional IRA

An in-kind distribution transfers ownership of the metal from the IRA to the investor. The metal's fair market value on the distribution date is generally reported as the distribution amount.

Rollovers and Transfers Into a Gold IRA

An existing IRA can normally be moved to a Gold IRA through a trustee-to-trustee transfer. An eligible employer plan, such as a 401(k), may be moved through a direct rollover if the plan permits the distribution.

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A direct transaction is generally preferable because the money moves between financial institutions without being paid to the investor.

With an indirect rollover, the investor receives the funds and generally has 60 days to redeposit them into an eligible retirement account. An employer-plan distribution paid directly to the participant may also be subject to 20% mandatory federal withholding. The investor may need to replace that amount from other funds to roll over the full balance.

A rollover from a pretax retirement account into a traditional Gold IRA is generally tax-deferred. Moving pretax money to a Roth Gold IRA is a conversion and normally creates taxable income.

Required minimum distributions cannot be rolled over.

Which Precious Metals Are Eligible?

Federal law generally treats metals and coins as collectibles, but it creates exceptions for specified coins and qualifying gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion. Qualifying bullion must meet the required fineness standard and remain in the physical possession of an eligible trustee.

Purity alone does not automatically guarantee eligibility. The product, manufacturer, form of the metal and storage arrangement must also satisfy the custodian's compliance requirements.

Common examples of eligible gold products

Subject to custodian acceptance, frequently used products include:

American Gold Eagle coins

American Gold Buffalo coins

Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins

Austrian Gold Philharmonic coins

Australian Gold Kangaroo coins

Qualifying gold bars from recognized refiners and mints

The American Gold Eagle is a notable statutory coin exception. It contains 91.67% gold rather than meeting the general .995 bullion threshold, but specified US gold coins are separately permitted under the tax code.

Common examples of eligible silver, platinum and palladium

Potentially eligible products include:

American Silver Eagle coins

Canadian Silver Maple Leaf coins

Qualifying .999 silver bars

American Platinum Eagle coins

Qualifying platinum bars

American Palladium Eagle coins

Qualifying palladium bars

Always obtain written confirmation from the custodian before ordering a product. A dealer's advertisement saying "IRA approved" is not a substitute for custodian approval.

Which Metals Are Usually Ineligible?

Commonly ineligible or problematic products include:

Rare and numismatic coins

Jewelry

Collectible medals

Pre-1933 US gold coins

South African Krugerrands

British gold sovereigns

Gold bars below .995 fineness

Silver products below .999 fineness

Personally owned coins contributed directly to the account

Some dealers promote collectible or "premium" coins because their markups can be substantially higher than those on standard bullion. High premiums make it harder for the investment to break even and may complicate valuation and resale.

If an IRA acquires a nonqualifying collectible, the purchase can be treated as a distribution equal to the IRA's cost of acquiring it. That is why eligibility should be verified before-not after-the trade.

Gold IRA Depository Rules

A Gold IRA depository is a secure facility used to store IRA-owned metals under the authority of the custodian or trustee.

The phrase "IRS-approved depository" is commonly used in marketing, but it can be misleading. The IRS does not publish a consumer ranking or endorsement list of Gold IRA vaults. The underlying rule focuses on physical possession by a bank or approved nonbank trustee. A custodian may arrange storage through a qualified third-party vault acting under its control.

The investor should therefore confirm that:

The custodian authorizes the depository

The storage arrangement satisfies the custodian's IRA requirements

The account records identify the IRA as the owner

The metals cannot be withdrawn without custodian authorization

Read the Full Gold IRA Rules Guide Here.

Segregated versus commingled storage

Depositories commonly offer two storage methods.

Segregated storage keeps an investor's metals separately identified from other customers' assets. When a distribution occurs, the investor should generally receive the same identified products, subject to the storage agreement.

Commingled or non-segregated storage holds metals of the same type together with similar assets owned by other customers. The investor retains ownership of an equivalent quantity and type of metal but may not receive the exact bars or coins originally purchased.

Segregated storage usually costs more. Neither method is automatically superior; the investor should understand how title, identification and withdrawals work.

Depository insurance is not FDIC insurance

Gold stored in a private vault is not protected by FDIC deposit insurance. A depository may carry commercial insurance against risks such as theft, damage or loss, but coverage limits and exclusions vary.

Before selecting a facility, ask for written information about:

Insurance provider and coverage limits

Whether coverage applies at full replacement value

Exclusions and deductibles

Independent audits

Inventory reconciliation

Security and access controls

Disaster-recovery procedures

Shipping and distribution coverage

Whether the assets may be leased, pledged or encumbered

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I keep Gold IRA coins in my house?

Generally, no. Qualifying bullion must remain in the physical possession of an eligible trustee, and IRS guidance says qualifying IRA coins must be held by the custodian or trustee. Personal possession can cause the metals to be treated as distributed.

Can I put gold I already own into an IRA?

Usually not as an in-kind contribution. IRA contributions are generally made in cash, after which the custodian purchases the metal. Selling personal assets to your own IRA can also create a prohibited transaction.

Is every 99.9% gold coin IRA eligible?

No. Purity is only one requirement. The product must fall within the statutory coin exception or qualify as bullion, and it must be accepted by the custodian and stored correctly.

Is a Gold IRA rollover taxable?

A properly completed direct rollover from a pretax retirement plan to a traditional Gold IRA is generally tax-deferred. A rollover or conversion into a Roth Gold IRA is normally taxable to the extent it consists of pretax money.

Can I take physical gold when I retire?

Yes. You may request an in-kind distribution, after which the metal becomes your personal property. The fair market value is generally reported as an IRA distribution and may be taxable depending on the account type and your circumstances.

Read the Full Gold IRA Rules Guide Here.

Does the IRS approve Gold IRA companies?

The IRS establishes tax and custody rules, but it does not recommend Gold IRA dealers or publish a ranking of the best companies. Investors must independently evaluate the dealer, custodian and storage provider.

A compliant Gold IRA requires more than purchasing a gold coin and calling it a retirement investment. The IRA must use an eligible custodian, acquire qualifying metals and maintain proper institutional custody. Traditional, Roth and SEP structures retain their normal tax treatment, while improper possession, prohibited transactions or ineligible collectibles can create unexpected taxable distributions.

Before proceeding, compare total costs, confirm every product with the custodian and examine the depository's insurance and audit practices. For rollovers, Roth conversions, RMD planning or unconventional storage arrangements, consult a qualified tax professional who understands self-directed IRAs.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire.com provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

CONTACT:

Ryan Paulson

ryan@iraempire.com

SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/gold-ira-rules-taxes-eligible-metals-rmd-and-depositories-explained-i-1232645