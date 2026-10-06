EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Trading Update: Continued Weak Demand and Further Inflation-Driven Cost Increases - wienerberger Adjusts Full-Year Guidance



06.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Trading Update: Continued Weak Demand and Further Inflation-Driven Cost Increases - wienerberger Adjusts Full-Year Guidance Persistently challenging market conditions, particularly in the UK and North American markets

Weak residential new-build activity continues to outweigh relatively more stable developments in renovation and infrastructure

Additional sales initiatives and enhanced optimization measures did not fully mitigate accelerating cost inflation as of the end of August

Q3 revenue expected at approximately €1.2-1.3 billion and operating EBITDA at approximately €170-180 million

and operating EBITDA at approximately Full-year guidance for operating EBITDA adjusted to between €640-650 million

Further acceleration of cost optimization measures underway in order to strengthen the company's profitability and lower its leverage

In addition, the interim CEO and his team are undertaking a strategic review across its businesses to best position wienerberger for the future Vienna, October 6, 2026 - In the third quarter of the current financial year, the seasonal uplift in construction activity following the summer holiday period for September was less pronounced than anticipated and fell short of expectations. In particular, residential new-build activity in the UK as well as in the US and Canada remains under pressure, while renovation and infrastructure are developing comparatively more steadily. This resulted in continued lower demand and utilization of production facilities across several areas of wienerberger. At the same time, energy, raw materials and logistic costs increased significantly starting from the end of August. wienerberger responded decisively by introducing additional sales initiatives and price increases as well as accelerated cost and efficiency improvements. However, these measures did not fully mitigate the additional cost inflation in the third quarter, but will start to progressively take effect. Gerhard Hanke, Interim CEO of wienerberger: "The company is operating in a challenging market environment, and, as I take the helm of the company, fundamental decisions must be taken. I firmly believe in the underlying strength of wienerberger's businesses, which have clear potential to create significant value going forward. Nonetheless, following a cold-eye review of our current performance, we need to adjust the FY 26 guidance to €640-650 million. To strengthen wienerberger's profitability, lower its leverage towards our goal for financial discipline and step up the returns of its assets, we have initiated the acceleration and enhancement of ongoing cost optimization measures. Furthermore, we have kick-started a strategic review, and we are developing a comprehensive set of strategic initiatives to address the challenges that we face. Through these actions we are further enhancing the company's resilience and competitiveness and ensuring we are optimally positioned to benefit from a recovery in demand." The Results report for the first nine months of 2026 will be published as planned on November 12, 2026. On that day we will also provide an update on the strategic review and the accelerated cost optimization initiatives.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Claus Ehrenbeck, SVP Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 60192 10221 | claus.ehrenbeck@wienerberger.com



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, durable solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions contribute to energy-efficient, climate-resilient, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.





06.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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