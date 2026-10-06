Galderma celebrates the 30 th anniversary of Restylane, its pioneering range of hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables that established the category as the first to market 1

anniversary of Restylane, its pioneering range of hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables that established the category as the first to market With three decades of innovation across technology, packaging, and treatment areas, Restylane continues to meet growing aesthetic needs, including emerging areas such as medication-driven weight loss, skin quality and menopause 1-11

This year's milestones include the approvals of Restylane Shaype in the European Union (EU) for enhancement of the chin region, the new state-of-the-art Restylane syringe in the EU, United States (U.S.), and Canada, and Restylane Volyme* in the U.S. for temple hollowing, with a dual-layer patent-pending technique leveraging both needle and cannula 12-18

With more than 80 clinical trials, 180 publications, around 407,000 patients evaluated for safety, and 77 million treatments administered worldwide, Restylane remains a pioneer in science-backed aesthetic innovation and continues to shape the future of HA injectables1-3,19,20

Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, celebrates 30 years since Restylane was launched in Europe as the first hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable.1 With HA closest to the skin's own, Restylane is designed to deliver personalized, natural-looking outcomes that meet diverse patient needs across key areas of the face, décolletage, and hands.8,10,12,21-31 With three decades of innovation across technology, packaging, and treatment areas, Restylane remains at the forefront of innovation, evolving from its original NASHA, technology into a comprehensive portfolio spanning three distinct technologies: NASHA HD, NASHA, and OBT.1,8,21,22 Together, these technologies offer solutions ranging from firmer gels that provide contouring and structural support, to soft, flexible formulations that smooth facial lines and wrinkles for a more youthful look.8,12,21-31

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The Restylane portfolio has most recently achieved EU Medical Device Regulation certification for the products created with NASHA HD, NASHA, and OBT technologies.12,23-29 As one of the world's most rigorous medical device regulatory frameworks, the certification reinforces confidence in the strong safety profile, quality standards and scientific foundation behind the portfolio.32

"Restylane's 30-year journey is a testament to Galderma's enduring commitment to science-led innovation in aesthetics. Supported by extensive clinical experience including more than 400,000 patients evaluated for safety and robust real-world data, Restylane has helped define aesthetics, setting a high standard for safety, efficacy and natural-looking results since it launched as the first HA injectable three decades ago. With market penetration still relatively low, significant opportunities remain to expand adoption, and as we look to the future, we will continue to build on this foundation through innovation that reinforces the essential role of HA injectables in the future of aesthetics."



BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., Ph.D.

GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D

GALDERMA

Expanding Restylane's versatility to support tailored aesthetic outcomes

Restylane continues to expand treatment possibilities through new technologies, indications, and devices.

Restylane Shaype was recently approved in the EU for correction and enhancement of the chin region.12 Powered by Galderma's new NASHA HD technology, it is the firmest HA injectable gel available among facial filler market leaders, delivering a unique bone-mimicking effect that enables immediate, natural-looking structural enhancement in the lower face.12,21,33 Restylane Shaype is the first minimally invasive injectable aesthetic option to provide structure in this increasingly important treatment area, which has previously largely relied on surgical implants.21

A new state-of-the-art Restylane syringe was also approved in the EU, U.S. and Canada earlier this year, for use with the NASHA lidocaine Restylane products in multiple facial indications.13-15 It was designed in collaboration with over 70 aesthetics practitioners to be optimized for ergonomic functionality, ease of aspiration, and ease of operation.34-37 It has compact blister-free packaging that is 100% recyclable and reduces in-clinic waste by up to 30% based on volume reduction.38,39 A survey of over 300 healthcare professionals in Brazil who had personal experience using the Restylane syringes found that 89% preferred the next-generation syringe over the standard syringe.40 The next-generation syringe complements Galderma's patented SmartClick syringe for Restylane Skinboosters, which monitors each micro-dose, allowing injectors to focus on technique ?and placement for enhanced patient safety, precision and control.31,41

As global demand grows for treatments that address the evolving effects on the skin of aging, menopause, and weight loss, Restylane Volyme received U.S. approval in March for the correction of temple hollowing with a dual-layer patent-pending technique leveraging both needle and cannula.16-18 Temple volume loss can disrupt facial balance and harmony, and contribute to a tired, sunken, and aged appearance, a challenge increasingly seen in people undergoing medication-driven weight loss and experiencing age- and hormone-related changes, including menopause.6,18,42

"Restylane has been a trusted part of my practice for many years, thanks to the constant innovations brought to the portfolio in terms of product, indications and even packaging. Today, I treat an increasingly diverse range of individuals seeking personalized, natural-looking results, so having a versatile portfolio that goes beyond volumizing and can provide lift, contour, definition and skin quality improvements across multiple areas of the face and body is invaluable. Supported by decades of science, Restylane gives me the confidence to tailor treatments to each patient's unique anatomy, goals and stage of life."



DR. LUDDI LUIZ OLIVEIRA

PLASTIC SURGEON

BRAZIL

Restylane expands access to injectable aesthetics for new patient segments

Restylane remains highly relevant in addressing some of today's most significant aesthetic trends and needs including medication-driven weight loss, menopause and skin quality.

Interim results from an investigator-initiated trial showed that combining Restylane Skinboosters with Sculptra the first proven regenerative biostimulator-drove progressive improvements in hydration, skin barrier function, and overall skin quality in menopausal women.4,43-46 These results are reinforced by consensus guidelines concluding that Restylane Skinboosters can complement Sculptra in the décolletage for comprehensive body rejuvenation.47

Additionally, Restylane also has an important role in addressing the aesthetic concerns of patients experiencing facial volume loss associated with medication-driven weight loss.11 The combination of Restylane Lyft or Volyme with Sculptra has been shown to deliver visible improvements in skin quality and significantly enhance patient satisfaction and emotional wellbeing.11

Supported by 30 years of innovation and more than 77 million treatments administered worldwide, Restylane has helped define the HA injectable category and continues to shape the future of aesthetic medicine.1-3 With more than 80 clinical trials, 180 publications and around 407,000 patients evaluated for safety, its legacy is built on extensive scientific evidence and clinical experience.3,19 These milestones demonstrate Galderma's ongoing commitment to using its unique dermatology expertise and strong portfolio to meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals today and tomorrow.

*Restylane Volyme is known as Restylane Contour in the U.S.

About the Restylane portfolio

Restylane HA treatments are designed differently to go beyond volumizing for natural-looking results.2,24,48 Our HA is minimally modified and our innovative manufacturing process preserves its biocompatibility while creating individual products designed for a specific purpose.7,10,49 Powered by NASHA HD, NASHA, and OBT technologies, Restylane offers gels with the highest firmness to the highest flexibility, enabling personalized treatments that deliver structural support, natural-looking results, and a healthy glow.8,21,22,33 Trusted for almost three decades, our HA gels work in sync with your skin for 100% natural-looking results.2,50,51 Approved indications vary by market.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

Galderma. Data on file. MA-57232 [Updated]. 77 Million treated. Di Gregorio C, et al. 25+ years of experience with the Restylane portfolio of injectable HA fillers for facial aesthetic treatment. E-poster presented at AMWC; March 27-29, 2024; Monaco. Galderma. Data on file. MA-55607. Restylane 27 years data publications analysis. Nikolis A, et al. A comprehensive interim analysis of skin hydration, barrier function (TEWL), elasticity, and patient satisfaction across two treatment arms. Interim Data on File. April 2026. Nikolis A, et al. Evaluating the role of small particle hyaluronic acid fillers using micro-droplet technique in the face, neck and hands: a retrospective chart review. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2018;11:467-475. doi: 10.2147/CCID.S175408. Humphrey CD Lawrence AC. Implications of Ozempic and other GLP-1 receptor agonists for facial plastic surgeons. Facial Plast Surg. 2023;39:719-72. Edsman K, et al. Gel properties of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers. Dermatol Surg. 2012;38:1170-1179. doi: 10.1111/j.1524-4725.2012.02472.x. Belmontesi M, et al. Injectable non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid as a skin quality booster: An expert panel consensus. J Drugs Dermatol. 2018;17(1):83- 88. Kim J. Effects of injection depth and volume of stabilized hyaluronic acid in human dermis on skin texture, hydration, and thickness. Arch Aesthet Plast Surg. 2014;20:97-103. doi:10.14730/aaps.2014.20.2.97. Galderma. Data on file. MA-58650. Degree of modification of HA fillers. Galderma. Data on file. Somenek M and Lorenc P. A multi-center, open-label study to evaluate the synergistic effects of biostimulator and dermal fillers for cheek augmentation and correction of contour deficiencies: Nine-month topline results. Restylane Shaype EU IFU. Galderma. Data on file. U.S. FDA Restylane syringe PMA supplement approval letter. Galderma. Data on file. Health Canada Restylane Medical Device License. Galderma. Data on file. Dekra Restylane next generation syringe report. Restylane Contour. US IFU. Galderma. Data on file. MA-63365 Study Report. 2025. Galderma. Data on file. Restylane Contour temple investigator closeout meeting executive summary. 2025. Park KE, et al. Response of 21 hyaluronic acid fillers to recombinant human hyaluronidase. Plast Reconstr Surg Glob Open. 2023;11:e5457. doi:10.1097/GOX.0000000000005457. Verpaele A, Strand A. Restylane SubQ, a non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid gel for soft tissue augmentation of the mid-and lower face. Aesthetic Surg J. 2006;26(Suppl.):S10-17. doi: 10.1016/j.asj.2005.09.009. Nikolis A, et al. Effectiveness and safety of a new hyaluronic acid injectable for augmentation and correction of chin retrusion. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024;23(4):255-61. doi: 10.36849/JDD.8145. Öhrlund Å, et al. Differentiation of NASHA and OBT hyaluronic acid gels according to strength, flexibility, and associated clinical significance. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024;23(1):1332-6. doi: 10.36849/JDD.7648. Restylane Lyft. EU IFU. Restylane Classic. EU IFU. Restylane Eyelight. EU IFU. Restylane Defyne. EU IFU. Restylane Volyme. EU IFU. Restylane Kysse. EU IFU. Restylane Refyne. EU IFU. Restylane Skinboosters Vital Lidocane. EU IFU. Restylane Skinboosters Vital Light Lidocane. EU IFU. European Medicines Agency. Available online. Accessed October 2026. Galderma. Data on file. MA-56724. 2023. Global rheology data (xStrain and G' including Restylane SHAYPE). Galderma. Data on file. MA-64737. Galderma. Data on file. MA-56005. Galderma. Data on file. Design and development of the next generation syringe. Galderma. Data on file. MA-59168. Galderma. Data on file. Vimer S.r.l. Declaration of recycling compliance. 2025. Galderma. Data on file. MA-63907. Galderma. Data on file. Restylane next generation syringe HCP survey. Landau M, Fagien S. Science of Hyaluronic Acid Beyond Filling: Fibroblasts and Their Response to the Extracellular Matrix. Plast Reconstr Surg. 2015;136(5S):188S-195S. doi: 10.1097/PRS.0000000000001823. Qin J. Ozempic face: A new challenge for facial plastic surgeons. JPRAS. 2023;81:97-98. doi: 10.1016/j.bjps.2023.04.057. Galderma. Data on File. MA-60875. A Single Center, Double-Blinded, Split-Body, Randomized Clinical Trial of Injectable Poly-L-Lactic Acid for Volumization and Adipogenesis of the Hip Dell. Huth S, et al. Molecular Insights into the effects of PLLA-SCA on Gene Expression. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024;23(4):285-288. doi: 10.36849/JDD.7791. Waibel J, et al. A randomized, comparative study describing the gene signatures of poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) and calcium hydroxylapaptite (CaHA) in the treatment of nasolabial folds. Poster presented at IMCAS 2024, February 1-3, 2024, Paris, France. Sculptra. EU Instructions for Use. 2025. Available online. Accessed October 2026. Haddad A, et al. International consensus: Sculptra/Restylane Skinboosters for non-facial rejuvenation. Poster presented at IMCAS 2026; January 29-31, 2026; Paris, France. Galderma. Data on file. MA-48544 Subject satisfaction (GAIS) NASHA and OBT Fillers. 2021. Kablik J, et al. Comparative physical properties of HA dermal fillers. Dermatol Surg. 2009; 35, 302-312. doi: 10.1111/j.1524-4725.2008.01046.x. Solish N, et al. Dynamics of HA fillers formulated to maintain natural facial expression. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2019;18(3):738-746. doi: 10.1111/jocd.12961. Philipp-Dormston WG, et al. Perceived naturalness of facial expression after HA filler injection in nasolabial folds and lower face. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2020;19(7):1600-1606. doi: 10.1111/jocd.1320.

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Contacts:

For further information:



Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50



Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62



Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

celine.buguet@galderma.com

+41 76 249 90 87



Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12



Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43