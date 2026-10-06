The latest data from global energy consultancy Rystad Energy shows that Australia's fleet of large-scale solar and wind assets generated 5.44 TWh of clean energy last month, an increase on the 4.99 TWh generated in August and up 7% from the 5.1 TWh recorded in September 2025. Rystad senior analyst David Dixon said Victoria was the biggest contributor to the monthly total with the state's utility-scale solar assets generating a record 276 GWh of clean energy while its wind assets produced 1,250 GWh - a total of 1,526 GWh. Dixon said utility PV generation also reached record highs in New South ...

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