RoslinCT, a leading global cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced it has been awarded a Research Development grant from Scottish Enterprise to accelerate the digital transformation of its manufacturing operations in Scotland.

The funding, supported by a Scottish Enterprise R&D grant of up to £7.25 million, forms part of RoslinCT's ambitious digital expansion plan, a multi-year initiative designed to enhance the company's integrated digital and AI capabilities and further strengthen Scotland's position as a global hub for advanced cell and gene therapy manufacturing. The programme will enable the development of a digitally integrated manufacturing environment, improving operational efficiency, data connectivity and manufacturing excellence across RoslinCT's operations.

By creating a more connected and data-driven manufacturing environment, RoslinCT will be better positioned to support clients throughout the product lifecycle, helping bring innovative cell therapies to patients faster and more cost-effectively.

As demand for advanced therapies continues to grow, digital technologies are playing an increasingly important role in delivering robust, scalable and efficient manufacturing processes. RoslinCT's investment will help create a more connected manufacturing ecosystem, supporting the development and manufacture of life-changing cell therapies while creating high-value employment opportunities in Scotland.

Peter Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of RoslinCT, said, "This support from Scottish Enterprise represents an important investment in the future of advanced therapy manufacturing in Scotland. Digital technologies are transforming how cell therapies are developed and manufactured, enabling greater efficiency, consistency and scalability while maintaining the highest quality standards.

At RoslinCT, we are committed to building world-class manufacturing capabilities that help our clients bring innovative therapies to patients faster. This programme will strengthen our digital infrastructure, support continued innovation and reinforce Scotland's position as a leading destination for cell and gene therapy manufacturing."

The programme forms part of RoslinCT's long-term strategy to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies and create a highly connected, digitally enabled manufacturing environment that supports both clinical and commercial cell therapy production. The project is also expected to contribute significantly to Scotland's life sciences sector through job creation and long-term economic growth.

Scottish Enterprise Chief Executive Adrian Gillespie said, "Scotland's life sciences sector has built a strong international reputation for innovation and expertise, and RoslinCT's ambitious digital programme demonstrates their continued leadership in this field.

This R&D project is a prime example of how Scottish Enterprise support can enable innovation at scale and strengthen competitiveness in global markets."

Minister for Business Fair Work Tom Arthur said, "This Scottish Enterprise grant is good news for Edinburgh, good news for Scotland's life sciences sector and good news for the advancement of vitally important work that is improving and saving lives across the world.

Over the last twenty years, RoslinCT has established itself as a Scottish success story, delivering and manufacturing life-changing therapies for cancer, genetic disorders and other complex medical conditions.

The Scottish Government and our enterprise agencies recognise the importance of helping our life sciences sector remain internationally competitive and will continue supporting and investing in our fantastic, world-renowned innovation."

RoslinCT continues to invest in expanding its capabilities across process development, analytical development, GMP manufacturing and commercial readiness, helping cell therapy developers accelerate the delivery of innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading global CDMO focused on advanced cell therapies. With 22 purpose-built cGMP cell therapy suites across sites in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Hopkinton, Massachusetts, RoslinCT provides process and analytical development, clinical and commercial manufacturing for autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, as well as iPSC cell line development, gene editing, and differentiation services.

Founded in 2005 and built on the scientific heritage of the Roslin Institute home of the groundbreaking cloning of Dolly the Sheep RoslinCT has played a pivotal role in advancing innovative cell-based medicines from early development through commercialization, with manufacture of commercial products at both sites.

RoslinCT is a GHO Capital portfolio company.

Learn more at: www.roslinct.com

About Scottish Enterprise

Scottish Enterprise (SE) is Scotland's national economic development agency and a non-departmental public body of the Scottish Government. It supports businesses to innovate and scale to transform the Scottish economy by focusing on new market opportunities through targeted investment, innovation and internationalisation. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

RoslinCT:

Katerina Tsita

Email: Katerina.Tsita@roslinct.com

Tel: +44 (0)7867 494071