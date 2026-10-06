Already used by more than 50,000 companies worldwide, the corporate wellness platform launches in France with a network of more than 2,100 partners, including Basic-Fit, making it easier for employees to engage with their wellbeing every day.

Wellhub, a world's largest corporate wellness platform, today announces its official launch in France. Already operating in 19 countries and used by more than 50,000 companies worldwide, Wellhub is bringing its approach to the French market as wellbeing plays an increasingly important role in employee expectations, HR strategies and the overall employee value proposition.

Mental wellbeing, sedentary lifestyles, absenteeism, quality of working life and working conditions are creating workforce challenges that extend far beyond traditional employee benefits. In France, 47% of employees report experiencing psychological distress, including 14% experiencing high levels of psychological distress, while 32% are at risk of burnout, including 12% at severe risk1

Against this backdrop, wellbeing is becoming an increasingly important part of how companies support their people. For employers, the challenge is no longer simply to offer more wellbeing initiatives, but to make them accessible and engaging enough for employees to build wellbeing into their everyday lives.

Wellhub is designed to help companies address this challenge. Through a single subscription offered by their employer, employees gain access to an ecosystem of partners spanning physical activity, mindfulness, therapy, nutrition and sleep. The goal is to give every employee the flexibility to find the activities and services that work for them and engage with their wellbeing more consistently.

More than 2,100 partners in France from day one

From launch, Wellhub enters the French market with a network of more than 2,100 partners, giving employees access to wellbeing options in major cities and across the country.

This footprint is strengthened by Wellhub's recently announced partnership with Basic-Fit, one of Europe's leading fitness operators. Through the partnership, employees with access to Wellhub can use more than 900 Basic-Fit clubs across France, providing the platform with significant nationwide coverage from day one.

Wellhub's French network also includes Arkose France, Apollo Sporting Club and YOZE, alongside local and specialist partners such as KTRL, KAH Studio, Les Ailes du Canal, Eden Studio, Culte Reformer and Sputnik Yoga Space.

This breadth of choice is central to Wellhub's model. Rather than offering employees fragmented wellbeing solutions, the platform enables each person to build a wellbeing routine around their own needs, preferences and everyday life.

Turning wellbeing from a benefit into an everyday habit

For companies, one of the key challenges is turning investment in employee wellbeing into sustained participation and engagement.

According to Wellhub's 2026 Return on Wellbeing Report, 89% of HR leaders surveyed globally say employee wellbeing is critical to their organization's financial success. Among companies that measure ROI on their wellbeing programs, 95% report positive returns.

"In France, companies are investing in quality of life at work, and yet absenteeism has risen by more than 25% since 20192. Sport alone cannot solve this: stress, sleep, nutrition and mental health are closely linked. That's what sets Wellhub apart: a single subscription that brings together physical activity, mental health support, nutrition and sleep, so every employee can find what they actually need, including those who have never set foot in a gym. For international groups, it's also one programme deployed across 19 countries. Wellbeing is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a must-have for the balance sheet," said Mickael Pinto, Country Lead France and Benelux at Wellhub.

Wellhub's launch in France is part of its continued expansion across Europe. France is one of Wellhub's priority markets in Europe. The company is targeting employers of every size, from multinational groups to SMBs and mid-sized companies, with one strong ambition: to make complete wellbeing, not just sport, a standard part of the employer promise, everywhere in the country.

The company is also launching in the Netherlands, further expanding its presence across Europe.

About Wellhub

Wellhub is a corporate wellness platform that connects employees to over 110,000 partners ranging from fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, and sleep, all included in one subscription. Over 50,000 corporate clients use Wellhub to provide their employees with access to corporate wellbeing programs. With Wellhub, employees can engage with their wellbeing every day. The result is better productivity, higher retention, and lower healthcare costs. This is the Wellhub Effect. Become a wellness company today. For more information, visit www.wellhub.com.

___________________________ 1 Empreinte Humaine/Ipsos BVA, Nov 2025 2 Malakoff Humanis, 2026

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Contacts:

Agence Archetype

wellhub-france@archetype.co

06 68 58 85 31