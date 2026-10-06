



TOKYO & JAKARTA, Oct 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. ("JCB International"), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, has partnered with PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk ("Danamon") to launch the Danamon JCB Treasure Card for affluent customers in Indonesia. The launch represents the first initiative under the strategic comprehensive partnership in ASEAN between MUFG Bank, Ltd. ("MUFG Bank") and JCB, following the memorandum of understanding signed in July 2026. Through this initiative, JCB will issue a new premium card in Indonesia, which will be JCB's highest-tier card ever issued outside Japan.Background to the Partnership between Danamon and JCBIndonesia's affluent and mass-affluent segments continue to expand in line with the country's economic growth, driving increased demand for overseas travel and cross-border spending. Japan remains one of the most popular travel destinations, with growing demand for premium services in travel, shopping and dining.Danamon, one of Indonesia's leading private-sector banks and a strategic partner bank of the MUFG Group, is strengthening its services for affluent customers. JCB offers an extensive merchant network in Japan and around the world, together with unique Japanese privileges and experiences. Recognizing that their combined strengths could deliver new value to affluent customers in Indonesia, Danamon and JCB formed this partnership.Through the Danamon JCB Treasure Card, the companies aim to encourage travel to Japan and create opportunities for unique experiences and spending, while supporting efforts to further position Japan as a leading tourism destination.Key Product Services and FeaturesCard name: Danamon JCB Treasure CardTarget customers: Danamon private banking customersKey card services:- Access to exclusive and rare experiences across Japan, including reservation assistance for difficult-to-book restaurants- Preferential foreign exchange rates for overseas transactions- 5% cashback on eligible bill payments- Complimentary overseas travel insurance- Privileges at popular stores and facilities when visiting Japan- Access to eligible airport lounges in Japan and worldwideStrategic Comprehensive Partnership between MUFG Bank and JCB in ASEANMUFG Bank and JCB aim to create new value by combining MUFG Bank's investment base and financial network with partner banks and digital businesses, and JCB's payment network and infrastructure as an international payment brand, together with one of the largest merchant networks in Japan and its extensive service expertise.In the short term, through partnerships with partner banks, the companies will develop card products offering affluent customers in ASEAN exclusive and rare experiences and a range of benefits in Japan.Over the medium to long term, the companies will explore enhancements to cross-border payment and mobile capabilities by combining JCB's payment capabilities with the services of digital financial service providers in which MUFG has invested, while also working to advance digital payment services in ASEAN.Building on this partnership, MUFG Bank and JCB will expand collaboration with Japanese companies, promote the appeal of Japanese brands and services across ASEAN, encourage travel to Japan and spending on distinctive regional experiences, and contribute to Japan's tourism strategy and regional revitalization.ENDSAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.