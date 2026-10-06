WP Buzz, a Sheffield managed WordPress host, received Top Tier ratings in all three price tiers of Review Signal's independent 2026 WordPress Hosting Benchmarks, with average worldwide load times of 237 to 255 milliseconds.

Sheffield, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - WP Buzz, a managed WordPress hosting company based in Sheffield, England, has received Top Tier, the highest rating awarded, in all three price tiers it entered in the 2026 WordPress Hosting Benchmarks. The independent study, published by Review Signal, tested 31 hosting providers and found that WP Buzz recorded the fastest average worldwide page load times in each of its tiers. The company attributes the result to its decision to operate its own bare metal servers rather than rent general purpose cloud infrastructure.

Review Signal has conducted the WordPress Hosting Benchmarks for more than a decade. Participation is open to any host, and every participant is tested under the same conditions: full page loads timed from 12 cities worldwide, sustained load tests using simulated users who are logged in to the site, raw compute and database benchmarks, and continuous uptime monitoring. Review Signal publishes the full methodology and raw data at wphostingbenchmarks.com.

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WP Buzz recorded average worldwide load times of 255, 240 and 237 milliseconds across its three tiers, the fastest result in each. The next fastest average worldwide load time recorded by any host in the study was 571 milliseconds.

The company also led in its home market. London was the only United Kingdom (UK) test location in the study, and WP Buzz recorded the fastest London load times of any host in every tier it entered, at 193, 150 and 190 milliseconds. Five other hosts based in the UK took part, and none recorded a London load time below 220 milliseconds. WP Buzz was the only UK host to receive Top Tier in all three tiers.

Under sustained load testing, WP Buzz's servers handled just over two million requests across the three tiers with 13 errors in total. The company recorded the fastest raw PHP compute performance in two tiers and the second fastest in the third. PHP is the programming language WordPress is built on, and its speed affects how quickly a site can generate each page. WP Buzz also received the highest hardware score in its entry tier and tied for the highest score in its top tier.

The company's infrastructure reflects a deliberate choice. WP Buzz runs its own bare metal machines, meaning dedicated physical servers that are not shared through a cloud provider, equipped with 5.7 gigahertz (GHz) processors. Its setup includes LiteSpeed Enterprise web server software and a content delivery network (CDN) built specifically for WordPress. The company serves businesses and agencies in more than 20 countries from its team in Sheffield.

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According to the company, server performance has become more important as WordPress sites take on more dynamic work. WordPress now powers online stores, membership sites, course platforms, customer relationship management (CRM) forms and, increasingly, artificial intelligence (AI) tools that operate inside the WordPress dashboard. Because this activity cannot be cached, it runs directly on the server, which is where the performance of hosting providers differs most. The published 2026 data gives businesses and agencies comparing managed WordPress hosting providers an independently measured basis for evaluating speed, reliability and hardware performance.

"We'll never have the marketing budget of the big hosting brands, so we spent it on machines instead," said Haider Shah, founder of WP Buzz. "We'd rather be measured than believed. The method is public, the results are public, and anyone can check our numbers against everyone else's."

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About WP Buzz

WP Buzz is a managed WordPress hosting company founded in 2019 and based in Sheffield, England. The company operates bare metal infrastructure and serves businesses and agencies in more than 20 countries. More information is available at wpbuzz.com.

About the 2026 WordPress Hosting Benchmarks

The WordPress Hosting Benchmarks are conducted independently by Review Signal. Full results and methodology are available at wphostingbenchmarks.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317621