Introduces a reimagined Passport experience with natural-language discovery, unified search and AI-generated summaries

Features Passport Connect, bringing trusted market intelligence into Microsoft Copilot and other AI assistants

Extends Passport intelligence across enterprise systems, dashboards and workflows through APIs and MCP

Combines market, consumer, company and economic insight to support confident decisions

Euromonitor International today unveiled next-generation of Passport, its AI-powered market intelligence platform. Among the new features is Passport Connect, which brings trusted market intelligence into AI assistants, enterprise systems and workflows, enabling clients to combine Euromonitor insight with their own data and apply it wherever decisions are made.

Designed around the way modern organisations discover, access and apply intelligence, the new Passport experience combines trusted research, intuitive discovery and organisational context to help users make faster, more confident decisions.

The rollout begins today, with clients transitioning to the new Passport experience in phases through a structured onboarding programme.

Tim Kitchin, CEO at Euromonitor International, said: "In an environment where decisions are increasingly shaped by AI, organisations need intelligence they can trust and access wherever work happens. The next generation of Passport builds on more than 50 years of independent research and expert analysis, gives teams a faster and more connected way to understand change, identify opportunities and make confident decisions."

Trusted intelligence wherever decisions are made

The new Passport experience has been rebuilt around the way organisations work today, allowing users to ask questions in natural language inside Passport. The platform connects intelligence across markets, consumers, companies and economies, giving users a clearer view of the relationships, shifts and opportunities shaping their decisions. AI-generated summaries and unified search help users reach relevant insight faster, while preserving the depth and rigour of the underlying research.

A defining feature of the next-generation platform is Passport Connect, which extends Euromonitor intelligence beyond the Passport platform and into the tools organisations use every day. Through MCP, teams can access trusted market insight in Microsoft Copilot and other supported AI assistants. Through APIs and integrations, clients can also bring Euromonitor data and insights into their own applications, enterprise systems and workflows, connecting them with internal data and business context. This creates deeper business context, enabling teams to make faster, more confident decisions.

By making it easier to discover, connect and apply insights, Passport brings industry, channel, economic and consumer signals together in one place. Combined with expert analysis, it helps organisations identify opportunities, respond to change and make decisions with greater confidence.

Chris Fosberry, Chief Technology Officer at Euromonitor International, said: "Passport Connect makes Euromonitor's market intelligence accessible within the tools organisations are already familiar with. By enabling clients to connect our trusted data with their own business information, this new feature creates more relevant intelligence, helping teams move more quickly and confidently from question to decision."

Discover how the new Passport platform brings trusted intelligence into the AI assistants, systems and workflows where decisions happen.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International leads the world in global market intelligence into industries, companies, economies and consumers. With over 50 years at the cutting edge of the industry, we blend deep human expertise with AI technology and analytics to deliver insights that drive confident, high-stakes decisions-at speed and scale. Our global network and proprietary data empower you to unlock growth opportunities and navigate change.

Passport is our AI-powered market intelligence platform, bringing our trusted data, expert analysis and market insight into the AI assistants, enterprise systems and workflows your teams already use.

We have specialist teams in 16 offices around the world and a network of on-the-ground analysts in over 100 countries, providing cultural and business nuances others miss. We research 210 countries jurisdictions and 99.9% of the world's consumers, helping our clients to make sense of global markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006191274/en/

Contacts:

Euromonitor Press Office press@euromonitor.com