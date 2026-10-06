Strategic partnership pairs Aeris' Connectivity Management Platform with Telna's cloud-native core network to deliver zero-touch eSIM, local breakout and single-interface management for multinational Physical AI and IoT deployments

Aeris, the secure connectivity platform for Physical AI and intelligent IoT devices, today announced a strategic partnership with Telna, a provider of managed global network infrastructure for cellular connectivity. The partnership combines the Aeris IoT Accelerator (IoTA) platform and Aeris IoT Watchtowersecurity suite with Telna's cloud-native core network to eliminate the connectivity fragmentation that slows multinational IoT deployments, starting with Brazil.

Telna joins a growing community of Tier-1 operators on IoT Accelerator, giving enterprises, OEMs, and managed service providers (MSPs) a simpler way to scale, secure and manage IoT programs across borders.

"Multinational enterprises shouldn't have to rebuild their IoT program every time they enter a new country," said Mark Cratsenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, Aeris. "Welcoming Telna to the IoT Accelerator community gives our customers compliant, low-latency access to Brazil through the same platform and security they already use worldwide. It's another step toward truly borderless connectivity for Physical AI and intelligent, mission-critical IoT."

Unlocking Brazil's High-Growth IoT Verticals

Brazil restricts permanent roaming, which has long forced global enterprises to negotiate separate local agreements or run parallel connectivity stacks. With Telna's local IMSI profiles in Brazil and 800+ network agreements across 200+ countries and territories, Aeris customers can now reach Brazil's fast-growing agribusiness, industrial IoT, healthcare and automotive markets on compliant local connectivity, managed alongside the rest of their global fleet.

Zero-Touch eSIM and Intelligent Local Breakout

The joint solution delivers zero-touch eSIM provisioning, so devices connect in market without SIM swaps or country-by-country onboarding. Telna's geo-redundant Points of Presence, combined with Aeris' global Tier-1 operator agreements, enable intelligent local breakout that keeps mission-critical traffic close to the device, sharply lowering latency for autonomous systems, connected vehicles and edge AI. IoT Accelerator is also the only IoT platform with security monitoring and protection fully integrated into the cellular network, giving every device zero-trust protection from day one.

"Telna built a cloud-native core so connectivity could move at the speed of our partners' businesses, and local IMSIs are the foundation of making that connectivity compliant for the long term," said Gregory Gundelfinger, Founder and CEO, Telna. "Together with Aeris, we give enterprises and OEMs a single, secure path to scale in one of the world's most dynamic IoT markets. Brazil is where we start, but it is not where we stop. Telna will keep bringing new local profiles onto IoT Accelerator so their customers can expand into restricted markets as fast as their business demands and operate there for the full life of the device."

One Interface, Lower Total Cost of Ownership

By consolidating connectivity, security and management into a single interface on IoT Accelerator, the partnership lets customers enter new markets without new carrier contracts or device redesigns. It also counters the cost inflation in international markets that erodes competitiveness and total cost of ownership.

About Aeris

Aeris is the secure connectivity platform for Physical AI and intelligent IoT devices. It caters to connected cars, drones, autonomous mobility, robotics, utilities, energy, fleet management, logistics, medical devices, and manufacturing. Aeris serves over 7,000 enterprise customers and connects more than 115 million devices worldwide, including 41 million connected vehicles, supported by an ecosystem of 30+ mobile network operators. Enterprises rely on Aeris for the borderless connectivity, embedded security, observability, and proven scale that mission critical Physical AI programs demand.

About Telna

Telna is a leading provider of managed global network infrastructure for cellular connectivity, enabling mobile networks, communications service providers and OEMs with secure connectivity anywhere in the world. Built on its own cloud-native, virtualized core network, multi-IMSI connectivity hub and geo-located Points of Presence, Telna delivers multi-network coverage in more than 200 countries and territories through 800+ network agreements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006240579/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Susanna Song, Head of Global Communications, Aeris

Susanna.song@aeris.net