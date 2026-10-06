Xometry, Inc.: Xometry Names Marc Teulières as General Manager for Europe to Accelerate Regional Adoption

Key Facts

Executive Appointment: Marc Teulières appointed General Manager for Xometry Europe .

Marc Teulières appointed General Manager for . Market Adoption: The appointment targets adoption across European markets, establishing Xometry as the digital infrastructure for custom manufacturing as regional supply chains realign.

The appointment targets adoption across European markets, establishing Xometry as the digital infrastructure for custom manufacturing as regional supply chains realign. Proven Track Record: Teulières brings more than 20 years of experience in building enterprise adoption of B2B marketplace models across European industrial markets, including senior leadership positions at Mirakl and McKinsey & Company.





MUNICH, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced the appointment of enterprise e-commerce executive Marc Teulières as General Manager for Europe. Teulières will lead Xometry's business across the region, focusing on accelerating enterprise buyer adoption, expanding supplier network density, and driving long-term profitable growth.





With more than 20 years of experience across B2B commerce, industrial markets, and digital transformation, Teulières brings a track record in commercial growth and operational excellence, along with deep expertise navigating the EMEA industrial landscape. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Global B2B at Mirakl, driving growth with wholesalers, manufacturers, and procurement teams through account expansion, new logo acquisition and increased product adoption. Earlier in his career, he also held a senior leadership position at McKinsey & Company.

Teulières joins Xometry at a moment of accelerating momentum, as the company extends its proven playbook for capturing global manufacturing demand and expanding supply capacity across international markets. In the second quarter of 2026, Xometry reported record revenue of $229 million , up 41%, driven by accelerating marketplace revenue growth of 45%, both year over year.

"Disciplined international growth is central to Xometry's long-term operational roadmap. Marc's appointment will help us strengthen our infrastructure for custom manufacturing, our AI-native marketplace, and our ability to expand our buyer and supplier networks-all with a sharper focus on Europe. As the European industrial base restructures its supply chains and modernizes how it sources custom parts, expanding our buyer and supplier networks there is essential. Marc's expertise in B2B e-commerce platforms is exactly what deepening enterprise engagement in this region requires, and that will extend into our services as well, growing our offerings alongside our marketplace footprint. We couldn't be more excited or more committed to Europe," said Sanjeev Singh Sahni, CEO at Xometry.

"Xometry's model is transforming how custom manufacturing is sourced and delivered," said Marc Teulières, General Manager, Europe, at Xometry. "I'm excited to join at this stage of the company's growth and help bring that model to even more customers across Europe. We have a clear path to deepen client relationships, expand our footprint, and scale in a highly efficient, high-performing region."

About Xometry

Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform, and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com , xometry.eu , or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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