The collaboration integrates HP's build-planning software with Xometry Workcenter , matching demand with available capacity and optimizing build configurations across Xometry's HP MJF partner network.

, matching demand with available capacity and optimizing build configurations across Xometry's HP MJF partner network. Available exclusively to Xometry Partner Network manufacturers using HP MJF systems, the integration is designed to increase build yield and reduce wasted material, supporting faster turnaround and more competitive pricing for MJF parts ordered on Xometry.

Extends Xometry's marketplace intelligence into build planning, the step closest to production, advancing Xometry as the digital infrastructure for custom manufacturing.





FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc . (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-native marketplace and digital infrastructure for custom manufacturing, today announced at Formnext a new collaboration with HP that brings Xometry's marketplace intelligence into HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) build optimization software. The collaboration will integrate HP's build-planning software and Xometry Workcenter - Xometry's job management platform - letting manufacturers on the Xometry Partner Network fill open space in MJF builds, supporting faster turnaround and more competitive pricing for customers.

The Xometry Partner Network is made up of more than 5,000 vetted manufacturers that produce parts for Xometry customers. When a partner plans an MJF build, HP's software optimizes the layout and identifies free space left in it. The partner matches jobs in Xometry Workcenter , and the partner accepts the ones that fit the space. The result is a more efficient path from part file to delivered part, for the customers who order and the production partners who build.

The integration is expected to be available to Xometry Partner Network manufacturers in the United States in early 2027, with Europe expected to follow. The collaboration builds on Xometry's offering of HP MJF technology , which makes MJF parts available through the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine.

"Custom manufacturing works best when capacity and demand find each other without friction," said Sanjeev Singh Sahni, CEO of Xometry . "With HP, Xometry's intelligence reaches build planning, right before parts go on the machine. Partners get more out of every build, and customers get MJF parts faster and at lower prices. Platforms like HP are building on Xometry's intelligence, and that is how we deliver on our mission: making the world's manufacturing capacity accessible to all."

Together, the two companies will:

Match demand with open capacity. Orders will be intelligently matched with available production capacity across Xometry's HP MJF partner network.

Orders will be intelligently matched with available production capacity across Xometry's HP MJF partner network. Optimize build configurations. Data intelligence from HP and Xometry will be used to configure builds so partner machines are used more efficiently, inserting Xometry jobs into existing builds to reduce time to delivery and improve on cost efficiencies.

Data intelligence from HP and Xometry will be used to configure builds so partner machines are used more efficiently, inserting Xometry jobs into existing builds to reduce time to delivery and improve on cost efficiencies. Shorten the path to delivery. Better matching and fuller builds are designed to give customers faster turnaround and more competitive pricing on MJF parts.





This will help customers receive parts faster while enabling manufacturing partners to maximize utilization and revenue per build.

"For additive manufacturing to scale, we need to make every production run as productive and economically efficient as possible. By connecting HP Multi Jet Fusion build intelligence with Xometry's digital manufacturing platform, we can help production partners maximize build utilization, reduce material waste and respond to customer demand faster. This collaboration is a strong example of how HP is combining technology, software and ecosystem partnerships to unlock greater value from additive manufacturing," said Alex Monino, SVP & GM, Additive Manufacturing Solutions at HP.

About Xometry

Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace , popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit HP.com.

Media Contact

Xometry@Greenoughagency.com

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f25ce08-b35e-421b-97d0-d124357534a7