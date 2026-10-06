Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG
Strong H1-26 development
Daldrup reported a very strong first half of 2026, supported by high demand across all business segments and good utilization of drilling crews and equipment. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance which we regard as conservative. We therefore leave our estimates, EUR 28.80 TP and Buy recommendation, unchanged.
You can download the research here: DALDRUP20261006
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2410838 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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