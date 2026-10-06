Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



06.10.2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG Company Name: Daldrup & Söhne AG ISIN: DE0007830572 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 06.10.2026 Target price: EUR 28.80 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

Strong H1-26 development



Daldrup reported a very strong first half of 2026, supported by high demand across all business segments and good utilization of drilling crews and equipment. The company confirmed its FY 2026 guidance which we regard as conservative. We therefore leave our estimates, EUR 28.80 TP and Buy recommendation, unchanged.





You can download the research here: DALDRUP20261006

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