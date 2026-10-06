Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 06-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 06/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK PLC Series 17 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3522018XXX -- including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL195456 due 06/10/2033; fully derivatives XS3404320XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 06/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3457866XXX -- Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 08/10/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3526078XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 445480 EQS News ID: 2410616 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)