Caseware Verity-Powered Risk Suggestion Agent Launches to Help Auditors Identify Engagement-Specific Risks

Worldwide launch accompanies the UK debut of the Disclosure Checklist Agent, complimentary Caseware Verity trials for CwX London attendees and the UK edition of the Caseware 30 Under 30 Awards

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today launched its Verity-powered Risk Suggestion Agent worldwide, helping auditors use engagement data and supporting documents to develop a stronger starting point for risk assessment.

Announced at CwX London 2026 at County Hall, the agent draws on current and prior-year financial information, existing risks, controls and selected documents to suggest engagement-specific risks for auditors to review. It is included at no additional cost within a firm's existing Caseware Verity licence.

Caseware also announced the UK availability of its Disclosure Checklist Agent , which drafts checklist responses from financial statements and provides supporting reasoning and source citations. Until now, the Disclosure Checklist Agent has been available exclusively to US Dynamic Assurance Solution (DAS) Suite customers. The UK launch marks a significant expansion of Caseware's offering in one of its key markets.

The launches advance Caseware's goal of automating the repetitive, time-consuming parts of the assurance and financial workflow, freeing auditors to spend their time on judgment and insight only they can provide. That ambition is based on a detailed mapping of repetitive tasks across the engagement lifecycle - covering the Prepare, Plan, Evaluate and Report Agent Suites that support it.

Risk Suggestion Agent

Caseware Verity's Risk Suggestion Agent gives audit teams an AI-assisted, faster, more considered starting point for engagement risk assessment, without ever taking the decision out of their hands.

Rather than beginning each engagement's risk assessment from a blank page, auditors can now gain access to a considered set of risks grounded in the engagement's own context.

The result is a meaningful reduction in the time and effort required to produce a strong first draft, allowing audit teams to direct more of their attention toward the professional judgment that risk assessment ultimately depends on. That judgment remains squarely with the auditor throughout: every suggestion Verity produces is a draft for independent review, and none can be accepted, edited, or incorporated into the engagement without an explicit decision by the practitioner.

The feature reflects the same governance standard applied across the Verity platform - operating entirely within a firm's own Caseware environment, with engagement data never used to train AI models.

Tricia Katebini, Partner in GRF CPAs & Advisors said, "Risk assessment is one of the most important parts of an engagement, and it can also be incredibly time-consuming. Caseware's Risk Suggestion Agent gives our teams a strong starting point, helping us identify and consider relevant risks more efficiently while keeping professional judgment at the center of the process. That time savings allows us to spend more time on the testing, follow-up, and deeper analysis of the risks we identify."

Disclosure Checklist Agent

Now available to UK firms, the Disclosure Checklist Agent works inside the Caseware engagement to read a firm's financial statements and draft Yes, No and N/A responses to disclosure checklist questions. Each suggestion includes reasoning and cited source evidence for review.

The agent also scopes the checklist by analysing the financials to flag which sections apply, so teams only work through relevant questions. Auditors review, refine, accept or override every suggestion directly within the workflow, and firms choose whether to retain the full AI reasoning and citations or approved answers only.

In testing, the agent's run time on a typical disclosure checklist has fallen from around 18 minutes to approximately two to three minutes. Manual checklist completion typically takes several hours; auditors still review the agent's suggested responses before accepting them.

Today's launch marks the first time the Disclosure Checklist Agent has been made available outside the US.

Complimentary Verity trials for CwX London attendees

Attendees of CwX London will be able to access a complimentary trial of Caseware Verity, giving firms hands-on experience with its newest agents.

"Today, we are putting the Disclosure Checklist Agent directly into the hands of UK firms and giving global audiences their first look at the Risk Suggestion Agent as we continue to deliver efficiencies by operating Caseware Verity directly in the engagement," said David Marquis, chief executive officer of Caseware.

He added, "Caseware Verity sits inside the workflow our customers already trust, saves reviewers real time, and leaves the final judgement exactly where it belongs - with the auditor. We're proud to continue our legacy of innovation by expanding the agentic platform behind that work. CwX London is where we get to celebrate the firms shaping what comes next - and this year, for the first time, that includes the UK edition of our 30 Under 30 Awards."

UK edition of the Caseware 30 Under 30 Awards

CwX London 2026 features the UK edition of the Caseware 30 Under 30 Awards , recognizing emerging accounting professionals whose innovation, leadership and problem-solving are helping shape the profession.

Ericka Podesta McCoy, chief marketing officer of Caseware said, "Winners of the UK 30 Under 30 Awards automatically become part of the wider Caseware 30 Under 30 Excellence Network , joining honorees from around the world in an ongoing community for the profession's most promising rising talent who will drive the next wave of innovation and help raise the bar on quality and integrity. The network gives members a lasting home to keep learning from one another, exchange ideas, and help steer where the profession goes next."

Watch live on LinkedIn

The launch will be streamed live on LinkedIn, with a dedicated broadcast scheduled for 10:00 (ET) / 15:00 (BST). Viewers can register via the link below:

Register for the LinkedIn Live broadcast

About Caseware

Caseware is the leading global AI platform for accounting professionals, serving 23,000+ firms in over 130 countries. Caseware's platform powers audit, financial reporting, and compliance workflows for firms of every size - from regional practices to the world's largest networks. Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence, and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership, and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy. For more information, visit www.caseware.com .

Media Contact

Elise Sallis

VP, Global Communications & Brand Management

Caseware

Elise.sallis@caseware.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b403b7ca-2bac-4ae6-a82b-5f495536fa4d