Albania is planning to run a new solar auction, with battery storage included for the first time. The country's Minister for Infrastructure and Energy, Enea Karakaçi, confirmed the government is preparing another auction to take place before the end of this year, or in early 2027. Karakaçi added the auction will be developed in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Albania has held four solar auctions to date. The first, won by India Power Corporation Limited, took place in 2018. The following two were both won by French developer Voltalia, covering a 140 MW project ...

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