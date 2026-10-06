DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF USD Acc (BYBG) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 395.6964 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59192 CODE: BYBG ISIN: LU1681048XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBG LEI Code: 549300XV8M530JD5TK84 Sequence No.: 445504 EQS News ID: 2410886 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)