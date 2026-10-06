DJ Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist (JPNL) Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 233.1904 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1932714 CODE: JPNL ISIN: FR0010245XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNL LEI Code: 969500HKAVZI57PU4J22 Sequence No.: 445531 EQS News ID: 2410940 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)