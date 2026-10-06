DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEL) Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 464.5088 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 768123 CODE: DJEL ISIN: FR0007056XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LEI Code: 969500XWLW907S25AB10 Sequence No.: 445549 EQS News ID: 2410976 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)