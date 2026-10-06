DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (CBDU) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4089 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5904646 CODE: CBDU ISIN: LU2977997XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDU LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 445570 EQS News ID: 2411018 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)