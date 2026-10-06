DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWL) Amundi MSCI All Country World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 500.1267 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 296689 CODE: ACWL ISIN: LU1829220XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LEI Code: 549300IFD6SZ8PJNPU62 Sequence No.: 445583 EQS News ID: 2411044 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)