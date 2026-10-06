

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on October 5, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as encouraging clinical research data.



Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX)



Vaxcyte is a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company developing broad-spectrum conjugate and protein vaccines acting against bacterial diseases.



The company's stock soared over 31% to reach a 52-week high of $90.75 on Monday.



On Monday, the company released positive topline data from the Phase 3 OPUS-1 trial that assessed the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the VAX-31 vaccine. VAX-31 is the company's lead vaccine candidate comprising of a 31 valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) developed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and pneumonia. The study determined that the vaccine met all the pre-specified primary immunogenicity endpoints.



Vaxcyte subsequently commenced an underwritten public offering for $500 million worth of common stock and pre-funded warrants.



InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)



InfuSystem operates as a provider of healthcare services in the U.S., facilitating outpatient care for medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare providers.



On Monday, the stock increased over 2% to a 52-week high of $13.85.



InfuSystem reported a second quarter revenue of $36.9 million, reflecting a marginal growth of 2.6% from last year. The company also forecast the pro-forma net revenue growth for the full year of 2026, estimated to lie between 6% and 8%.



In addition to offering electronic infusion pumps, the company also offers ambulatory infusion pumps, on-site servicing of biomedical devices, equipment for safe chemotherapy sessions, devices for post-operative pain management, and various kits for wound care.



Illumina Inc. (ILMN)



Illumina is engaged in a genomics approach to human health, providing DNA sequencing and array-based technologies for research and clinical purposes.



Shares climbed 7% to a 52-week high of $296.25 on Monday.



For the second quarter of this year, the company recorded a revenue growth of 9.5% from last year, amounting to $1.59 billion. Revenues for the full year of 2026 are estimated to range between $4.60 billion and $4.64 billion, reflecting a potential organic growth of over 5%.



Illumina offers various services through next generation sequencing (NGS) technology, microarrays, and bioinformatics software to analyze genomics data.



Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL)



Charles River Laboratories is engaged in aspects of drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing.



Shares shot up 7% to a 52-week high of $312.26 on Monday.



In the second quarter, the company recorded a revenue of over $1 billion, a marginal 2.7% decrease from the previous year. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the full year of 2026 are estimated to rise by $0.25 at mid-point.



The company continues to develop transgenic rodents to facilitate pre-clinical research experiments and reportedly provided the mice models testing over 90% of drugs that received FDA approval in 2025. Additionally, Charles River offers cell-line manufacture, toxicology testing, in vivo tools for human organoid assessment, and pre-clinical validation of antivirals.



HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL)



HeartFlow functions as a medical technology company specializing in coronary artery diseases by developing AI models to diagnose and locate plaque buildup in the heart without invasive procedures.



Shares climbed over 5% to a 52-week high of $53.07 on Monday.



For the second quarter of 2026, HeartFlow recorded a wider net loss of $15.7 million, compared to $9.2 million in the previous year. Revenue also grew by 48% to $64.1 million.



The company offers coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) imaging, which contributes to plaque and roadmap analysis, plaque staging, and for planning percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) using 3D models.



This Day In History:



On October 5, 1787, the discovery of the first dinosaur bone in the U.S. was reported. Dr. Caspar Wistar and Timothy Matlack were a physician and brewer, respectively, who undertook exploratory expeditions in the unmapped territories of U.S.A. They reported coming across and unearthing a rather large bone near the Woodbury Creek in New Jersey. Their findings are recorded in a letter to the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia, but not much is known beyond that. The specimen is believed to be a large dinosaur metatarsal bone from the Late Cretaceous period.



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