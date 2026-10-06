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WKN: A3C28Z | ISIN: US3580541049 | Ticker-Symbol: 7DF
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 07:33
12,115 Euro
+2,76 % +0,325
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRESHWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRESHWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,09012,47010:40
12,14012,47010:37
PR Newswire
06.10.2026 00:29 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Freshworks Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc. (NASD: FRSH) will replace BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASD:BLFS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, October 8. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Repligen Corp. (NASD:RGEN) is acquiring BioLife Solutions in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 8, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Freshworks

FRSH

Information Technology

October 8, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

BioLife Solutions

BLFS

Health Care

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.