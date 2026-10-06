S&P Dow Jones Indices: Freshworks Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc. (NASD: FRSH) will replace BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASD:BLFS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, October 8. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Repligen Corp. (NASD:RGEN) is acquiring BioLife Solutions in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Company Name Ticker GICS Sector October 8, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Freshworks FRSH Information Technology October 8, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion BioLife Solutions BLFS Health Care

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