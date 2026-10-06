European solar power generation exceeded the previous record by nearly 20%, supported by prolonged periods of high pressure and abundant sunshine. The increase in output led to recurring electricity surpluses around midday, pushing intraday prices to record negative levels in several markets. The distribution of negative-price periods also shifted compared with the previous year. Spain recorded the highest number of hours with negative electricity prices, at 596, followed by Portugal with 462, France with 370 and Greece with 317. By contrast, Nordic markets experienced fewer such periods. The ...

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