Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have fabricated a large-area inverted perovskite solar cell based on a mixed self-assembled monolayer (SAM) that improves perovskite film quality, enhances charge transport, reduces interfacial recombination losses, and increases device efficiency and stability. SAMs have emerged as key components in high-efficiency perovskite solar cells, particularly in inverted architectures, where they serve as ultrathin hole-selective contacts that improve charge extraction and reduce interfacial recombination losses. Previous research has shown that ...

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