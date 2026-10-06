New practice brings transformation, strategic consulting, and AI expertise to organizations across insurance, investments and retirement

Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the launch of its business advisory practice in the UK, with the hire of Callum Mayor and David Laird as managing directors to lead the new team. The launch expands the support Milliman offers organizations across insurance, investments, and retirement as they navigate complex business and strategic challenges.

The new offering combines Milliman's deep technical expertise with hands-on consulting to address complex challenges, improve how businesses operate, and deliver greater value.

Financial services organizations are operating in an environment shaped by regulation, market volatility, AI and technological change, and sustained cost pressure. The new services build upon the range of markets and clients Milliman already supports, complementing the firm's existing service lines along with its newly launched AI Solutions practice. Use cases for key areas the business advisory practice supports are below:

Post-transaction integration

Operating model transformation

Change management

Data, AI and technology

Risk, regulation and resilience

Finance and actuarial transformation

"There's never been more pressure on insurers and asset managers to turn strategy into results," said Callum Mayor, managing director of Business Advisory at Milliman. "This new practice adds to Milliman's deep sector expertise with the pace and hands-on experience needed to deliver lasting change for our clients."

Mayor joins Milliman from Wavestone, where he was a partner focused on the insurance sector. Before that, Mayor was a partner at PEN Partnership; he has 25 years experience advising boards and executive teams on transformation, growth and integration across financial services. Laird also joins from Wavestone, where he led the wealth and asset management practice following senior roles at PEN Partnership, KPMG and EY; he brings more than twenty-five years of experience leading strategic change across the insurance and asset management industries.

To learn more, visit: https://uk.milliman.com/en-GB/Insurance/Business-advisory-services

About Milliman

Milliman leverages deep expertise, actuarial rigor, and advanced technology to develop solutions for a world at risk. We help clients in the public and private sectors navigate urgent, complex challenges-from extreme weather and market volatility to financial insecurity and rising health costs-so they can meet their business, financial, and social objectives. Our solutions encompass insurance, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at milliman.com.

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Contacts:

Callum Mayor

Milliman, Inc.

callum.mayor@milliman.com